WandaVision: Kat Dennings Draws Attention to Darcy Lewis’ Disney Watch

The sixth episode of WandaVision drops on Disney+ tomorrow, but there are still details from the first five episodes fans may have missed. There have been plenty of Marvel easter eggs throughout the series, but there was also a recent nod to their parent company, Disney. Kat Dennings, who plays Darcy Lewis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to Twitter yesterday to ask if anyone noticed Darcy's watch, which happened to feature Mickey Mouse.

"Has anyone noticed Darcy’s watch," Dennings asked with the eye emoji. Turns out, if you look closely in episode four, you can see a Mickey Mouse watch on Darcy's wrist while she's searching for the identities of the people currently trapped in Westview. You can take a look at Dennings' tweet, including a response from a fan that features an image of the watch, below:

#DarcyLewis has a Mickey Mouse watch and #TheVision has a calculator watch. I love these details. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/he8xSZCw1G — That’s Ms. Maximoff to you (@Chaos_and_0rder) February 11, 2021

Recently, Dennings teased a side of Darcy that fans haven't seen yet.

"I’m so grateful to the writers for giving her this rich backstory because the last time we saw her, she was Jane Foster's intern, and the joke was that she’s a political science major and not a science major," Dennings told TVLine. "It’s really fun to see that [the] influence Jane Foster had on her results in her actually becoming an astrophysicist… She’s the same girl, but now she has a bunch of degrees and a bunch of information. She’s a boss now."

Speaking of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, Dennings also recently shared with the Keep It podcast that her role was originally supposed to be a couple of scenes, but her friendship with Portman inspired a bigger part.

"Because Natalie and I are already friends, I remember this exactly," Dennings shared. "I walk in the room and I'm very shy. I came in and I sat down and Natalie hadn't gotten there yet and everyone was so nice. Natalie came in and sat on my lap because we're friends. I think our friendship started to infect them [like] its purity and love. Slowly, Darcy became more involved, and I was like, 'Why are they adding me to scenes?'" She added, "If I am being honest, friendship magic is the reason I'm here today."

WandaVision's first five episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays.