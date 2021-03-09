WandaVision Director Reveals Senor Scratchy Plans

✖

When it comes to anything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is usually no shortage of fan theories and speculation and that was certainly true for the latest offering, the Disney+ series WandaVision. Straight out of the gate, fans looked at every single detail of the nine-episode series looking for any clue to who the "real" Big Bad might be and ended up theorizing about nearly every element of the series. Among those elements heavily speculated about was Agnes/Agatha Harkness' rabbit, Senor Scratchy. While the rabbit didn't really end up being more than a rabbit in the series, director Matt Shakman says that they did have bigger plans for the bunny -- though they may not be what fans would expect.

During a recent appearance on Fatman Beyond, Shakman was asked about his favorite, ultimately debunked fan theories and he admitted that there were indeed larger plans for Senor Scratchy, including a Goonies-inspired sequence that was cut from the finale.

"We did have something more planned for Senor Scratchy which we ultimately couldn't do just because the finale we had so many different chess pieces on the... we did have a whole sequence where Darcy (Kat Dennings), Monica (Teyonah Parris), and Ralph (Evan Peters) meet up with the kids and they're in Agatha's house and they think that maybe the should steal the Darkhold from the basement because the kids had seen it when they were down there being held hostage by Agatha," Shackman admitted. "They go down there to get the book, you're reaching for the book, and the rabbit hops up in front of the book and then we go 'Senor Scratchy, he's the best!' and they like reach over to pet him and hie hisses and then this whole American Werewolf in London transformation happens and the rabbit turns into this big demon right, into her like familiar. And then, Goonies set-piece ensues with all sorts of fun as they try to escape from the rabbit. We shot it but didn't finish all the VFX and stuff for it. And it was, it was a great sequence. It was super fun, everyone was great in it, but we ended up moving it aside because it was a huge sort of detour in the middle of everything else that we had going on so, yeah, senor scratchy did have a little bit more left on the cutting room floor."

Fans had plenty of theories about who Senor Scratchy could be, especially given how fixated viewers were on the idea that the real villain of WandaVision was Mephisto. While that ended up not being the case, many connected the rabbit's name to Mister Scratch, a common pseudonym for the devil, or even Nicholas Scratch, Agatha Harkness's son in comics who worked with both Mephisto and Dormammu.

While Shakman's reveal more or less fully debunks both of those theories -- after all, a demonic familiar isn't quite the same thing -- the description of the scene that didn't quite make it to the final cut is one fans will surely be talking about for a long time to come.

"I look forward to the 12-hour Matt Shakman cut," Fatman Beyond co-host Marc Bernardin joked.

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+

