WandaVision: New “Tomorrow” Teaser Features First Look at Emma Caulfield

Tomorrow is the big day! After an incredibly long wait, the first two episodes of WandaVision are finally premiering on Disney+. Despite the show being so close, we are still learning exciting new information about the highly-anticipated series. In fact, this week brought about the news that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, Emma Caulfield, will be featured in the Marvel show. "I know things are crazy but I'm happy to share this," Caulfield wrote in a tweet. The official WandaVision account on Twitter shared a new teaser today in honor of the show dropping tomorrow, and it featured a glimpse of Caulfield in her unknown role.

"The Marvel Universe expands. Tune in for Marvel Studios first series, #WandaVision, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus," @WandaVision tweeted. The teaser features Caulfield tending to some roses, which leads us to believe she's one of Wanda and Vision's neighbors. However, anything is possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! You can check out the clip in the post below:

"Thrilled I can finally announce I am part of this amazing cast! Been keeping the secret for a while now and I'm not good with secrets, whew," Caulfield added in an Instagram post.

Caulfield is best known for playing Anya on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and starring in the horror film Darkness Falls, but WandaVision won't be her first time working with writer Jac Schaeffer. She also starred in the 2009 movie Timer, which Schaeffer wrote and directed.

Read the official description for WandaVision here: "WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems." The series will also star Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, and Kathryn Hahn is rumored to be playing Agatha Harkness

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.