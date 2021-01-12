WandaVision Adds Emma Caulfield to Cast in Mystery Role

✖

The cast of WandaVision has grown, yet again. This time, Emma Caulfield has officially joined the cast and the news comes straight from the source. Caulfield announced on her Instagram and Twitter accounts that she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the role has not yet been revealed. This comes on the heels of the team behind WandaVision promising a surprise cast member had not yet been revealed. It is unknown if this is who they were talking about. This brings up more questions than answers but the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum is officially part of the MCU.

"I know things are crazy but I'm happy to share this," Caulfield wrote in a tweet. The tweet features a video from her Instagram story which shows a trailer for WandaVision, complete with text from Caulfield reading, "Thrilled I can finally announce I am part of this amazing cast! Been keeping the secret for a while now and I'm not good with secrets, whew!"

Caulfield is best known for her roles in Darkness Falls, Buffy the Vamprie Slayer, and Hollow. However, it's worth noting she previously worked with WandaVision writer Jac Schaeffer in the 2009 movie Timer. As for who she is playing, there is no evidence to indicate it is a substantial Marvel role or a quick supporting appearance. The possibilities can range from the witch known as Agatha Harkness to Clea, a character commonly seen in Doctor Strange stories.

