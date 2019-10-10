WandaVision Star Paul Bettany Is Helping Marvel Celebrate 80 Years

Paul Bettany has been an important staple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for quite some time, having voiced JARVIS for several films before transitioning into Vision. Despite his character’s death in Avengers: Infinity War, Bettany will be returning to Marvel to play Vision once again in the upcoming Disney+ series, WandaVision, alongside Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch). While fans will have to wait until 2021 to find out how Vision is still alive, Bettany is not slowing down his involvement with Marvel. The actor recently took to Instagram to let his followers know that Books On The Underground is leaving copies of Marvel comics all over the London Underground in honor of Marvel’s 80th birthday.

“@booksontheunderground are doing something special this week! From today until the end of the weekend they’ll be helping Marvel Uk to celebrate their 80th anniversary by leaving copies of their comics all over the London Underground. Keep following them and checking in to see where wthey are! For more information go to https://comics.panini.co.uk. If you’re not lucky enough to find one, then #paniniuk are giving you a 20% discount code to use on selected comics, graphic novels and other selected goodies for TWO WHOLE WEEKS use the code MARVEL80 to access the discount #marvel80 #booksonyheunderdroundldn,” Bettany wrote.

In addition to Olsen and Bettany, WandaVision is set to feature Marvel alums Kat Dennings (Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World) and Randall Park (Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp) as well as MCU newbie, Kathryn Hahn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Transparent). The five actors were recently interviewed by Entertainment Weekly and teased what fans can expect from the show.

“It is a mash-up between American sitcoms throughout the decades and Marvel film with these characters,” Olsen teased.

“That’s where it starts,” Bettany explained, “and then it sort of snowballs into an epic Marvel movie that you’ve grown to know or love.”

“I think there’s been a real progression in the characters and the relationship and to actually be able to spend the time on that,” he added. “Each time there’s more exciting stuff for us to do… The scripts we are reading so far are so bonkers.”

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.