WandaVision: Paul Bettany Reacts to Being First MCU Actor to Appear Across Three Decades

WandaVision has finally arrived, which means the show's cast has been busy promoting the show via social media and virtual interviews. Paul Bettany (Vision) and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) are no strangers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe journey with Wanda first appearing in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Vision first showing up in Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, that wasn't Bettany's first foray into the MCU. He got his start voicing JARVIS in the very first Iron Man back in 2008, which means he's officially the first actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to appear across three decades. A fan pointed this fact out and Bettany had an excited response.

"#WandaVision makes Paul Bettany the first MCU actor to appear over three decades! (He deserved a credit in Endgame.)," @livesque tweeted. "Holy amazeballs! Is that true? I guess it is. Oh my word," Bettany replied. "In fact you are the only actor to appear in the first outing of all four phases of the MCU," @nes_1982 pointed out in the comments. You can check out the tweets below:

Holy amazeballs! Is that true? I guess it is. Oh my word. https://t.co/Ozj2CB10TL — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) January 16, 2021

Currently, Wanda and Vision are living out the suburban life in Westview a la 1950s and 1960s sitcoms with the 1970s likely to follow in next week's episode. However, Bettany recently told The Hollywood Reporter that the light-hearted sitcom world won't last. "Yes, initially, it really was [relieving], but it’d be a pretty boring TV show if it stayed that way," Bettany explained. "What you will begin to realize is that it’s not an arbitrary decision or a cute decision to set this story in these sitcoms. What’s wonderful about the comfort level that comes with these sitcoms is that you have a seemingly insoluble problem that when the couple unite, the problem becomes eminently soluble. Unfortunately, real life isn’t quite like that, and it can’t stay that way forever."

WandaVision's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.