WandaVision's Hooded Scarlet Witch Concept Art Revealed

Somewhere out there, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) is scouring the multiverse hoping to find the versions of her children that are still alive. The closing moments of WandaVision confirmed that all while giving the magic-fueled sorceress an updated look that pays tribute to the character's comic book counterpart. Now, Marvel visual development mainstay Andy Park has released another piece of concept art of the character's finalized design.

Taking to his social profiles Tuesday morning, Park unveiled the "hooded" Scarlet Witch design. In addition to the character's dress, Park's take on the character includes a hood and some material covering Wanda's shoulders. You can see Park's work below.

Here’s the Scarlet Witch design I did with her cape & hood. I loved creating both her looks with & w/o the cape & hood. They have 2 very distinct feels that she can create as she desires. I call this her Red Riding Hood look ;) #WandaVision #Wanda #ScarletWitch #ElizabethOlsen pic.twitter.com/dlnnGGZSzp — Andy Park (@andyparkart) April 13, 2021

According to Olsen, the Scarlet Witch will transform and grow even further between WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen is currently filming the project in London.

"And now, I’m excited for the next thing… I just signed on because I liked the character, because of the comics, and I thought the Age of Ultron story was really powerful and fun, angsty and rebellious, and really an honorable story to tell," she told Vanity Fair earlier this year. "Now, it’s this completely new thing that it never was at the beginning. The transition from WandaVision to Doctor Strange 2, I just feel like it’s all so earned."

