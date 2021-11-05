WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Says Scarlet Witch Earns Her Doctor Strange 2 Transition

✖

From the moment Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness was officially announced nearly two years ago, we've known the movie will serve as a direct sequel to WandaVision. Now that we've seen four episodes of the Disney+ series, it's apparent Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has a hand in tearing open the multiverse as she finds her way as Scarlet Witch. According to Olsen herself, the transition between WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2 is something well-deserved and has been in the making for years.

With a stop on Vanity Fair's Still Watching Podcast, Olsen says her time working on WandaVision helped her fall more in love with her than she had ever before.

"It just became something that I absolutely adored and loved, and because of this show, it made me love this character more than I ever had," the Avengers star says. "And it makes me feel like I have such a new ownership of her because of the time I got to spend creating this show."

Now, Olsen adds it's time to look forward to the future. She's currently in London filming Doctor Strange 2.

"And now, I’m excited for the next thing… I just signed on because I liked the character, because of the comics, and I thought the Age of Ultron story was really powerful and fun, angsty and rebellious, and really an honorable story to tell," she adds. "Now, it’s this completely new thing that it never was at the beginning. The transition from WandaVision to Doctor Strange 2, I just feel like it’s all so earned."

Though we know next to nothing about the Doctor Strange sequel, Olsen previously applauded Kevin Feige and his Marvel Studios team for the connection between the film and television side of things.

"There's never much we can talk about in Marvel, but I do think WandaVision is a natural progression into what happens in Doctor Strange 2," Olsen said during a recent appearance on Good Morning America. "I think [Marvel Studios president and producer] Kevin Feige is doing a really amazing job intertwining the television format with the films so that we can tell more interesting stories moving forward."

The first four episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+ while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release on March 25, 2022.

