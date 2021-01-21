WandaVision Songwriters Tease '90s Theme

✖

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are the musical power couple best known for writing the songs in Frozen and Coco, which won them both Oscars in 2014 and 2018. Thankfully, the dynamic duo's time with Disney is far from over. In fact, they are currently working on the music for Disney+'s WandaVision, which marks the first MCU series to debut on the streaming service and the start of Marvel's Phase 4. We've already seen two of the couple's theme song creations for WandaVision, and it sounds like there will be more to look forward to. In a recent interview with Collider, Anderson-Lopez and Lopez spoke about the most challenging decade of the series, which offered a little teaser into the upcoming '90s episode.

"Yeah, absolutely. And the fun thing is that I had spent the better part of my childhood in front of the television, being told, 'These hours are going to amount to nothing.' But I had been downloading every song, every jingle, from every decade," Anderson-Lopez explained when asked if there were certain theme songs they wanted to emulate. "So the tables have turned," Lopez added. "It was really exciting. I didn't need to do a lot of research. In fact, the only ones we really needed to research were the years that we were in college, where you didn't really have access to a TV, but that particular decade was maybe the hardest for us," Anderson-Lopez replied. "It's just the '90s."

In other music news related to WandaVision, Paul Bettany (Vision) recently shared a fun story about the show's use of "Yakety Yak".

"We had another song planned," Bettany explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "I play the guitar, but I don’t play the ukulele. They’re different shapes, but I’m a quick study on stringed instruments. So it was much worse than that. I had learned another song, and on the day, they came up to me and went, 'We’ve got a problem.' And I went, 'What’s that?' And they went, 'We can’t play that song.' And I went, 'Whaaat!?' And they said, 'But we can play 'Yakety Yak'!' And I went, 'What’s ‘Yakety Yak'!?' (Laughs.) I didn’t know 'Yakety Yak' so I had to learn 'Yakety Yak.' On the couch, I think we also sang 'Old MacDonald,' and I had to figure it out there, in the wings, before playing it in front of an audience."

The first two episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays.