Disney+’s WandaVision Release Date Revealed

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are eager to see what the future holds on the Disney+ streaming service, especially after an Internet-breaking teaser trailer aired during Sunday’s 2020 Super Bowl. The first wave of original series set in the billion-dollar franchise will span across The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, all of which are expected to arrive within the next year or so. Thanks to a new bit of info, we finally know a window of time for when the second of those series will debut. During The Walt Disney Company’s quarterly earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that WandaVision will premiere sometime in December of 2020.

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

WandaVision is directed by Matt Shakman, with Jac Schaeffer serving as head writer. The series will also see Kat Dennings returning as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park returning as Jimmy Woo, Teyonah Parris playing an adult Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as a currently-unknown character.

“Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is in fact the Scarlet Witch,” Feige explained late last year.

“I’m just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited,” Olsen teased previously. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August of 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December of 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

