WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Deactivates Instagram

It looks like a lot of people are deactivating their Instagram accounts this week. The latest person to remove themselves from the social media site is Elizabeth Olsen, the actor known for playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many of Olsen's fans have taken to Twitter to share the news of her Instagram departure. Hopefully, we'll see her back online later this year when it comes time to promote her highly-anticipated Disney+ series, WandaVision.

While it's unclear why Olsen deactivated her account, many are speculating that she was being bullied for not posting about the death of her Marvel co-star, Chadwick Boseman, as soon as the tragic news broke last night. However, Olsen wasn't a frequent poster and has taken long breaks before, so there's always the chance that she just wanted to remove herself from social media.

WandaVision is currently expected to premiere in December, however, there is no official release date. In addition to Olsen, the series will star Paul Bettany (Vision), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis from the first two Thor movies), Randall Park (Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp) as well as MCU newbie, Kathryn Hahn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Transparent).

“I’m just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited,” Olsen teased earlier this year. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity.” You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:

"Marvel Studios’ 'WandaVision' blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year."

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on November 5th, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

