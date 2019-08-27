Marvel Fan Recreates WandaVision D23 Teaser

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is being extended to the small screen in the coming years as Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel Studios are preparing quite a few original TV series to air on the upcoming Disney+ streaming service. The stars of the MCU films will reprise their roles for an array to TV projects that will allow Marvel to tell some different kinds of stories. One such project is WandaVision, which is promised to be weirder than all the rest.

During the Disney+ panel at D23 Expo this past weekend, WandaVision director Matt Shakman introduced a short teaser for the upcoming show, one that had people scratching their heads and somehow getting even more excited to see the show. There was no new footage included, seeing as how the series hasn’t started filming yet, but it cut together footage of Scarlet Witch and Vision with clips from The Dick Van Dyke Show, delivering some seriously old-timey and ominous vibes.

The teaser wasn’t released online after the panel, but one fan who was in attendance took it upon themselves to recreate it for the rest of it. This isn’t exactly impossible to do, given that everything in the teaser came from the MCU or The Dick Van Dyke Show, but it’s still a bit of a challenge. Watch it here:

WandaVision teaser

Enjoy❤️ pic.twitter.com/obrTBMUggi — Stella ◊ (@stellastanswv) August 26, 2019

At the beginning of the video, the creator explains that the teaser was simply to help fans understand the unique tone of the show, which is being described as “half sitcom, half MCU spectacular.” As the teaser goes along, things feel more and more uneasy, as if to say that nothing is going to be as it seems.

While this series will have the structure of episodic television, showrunner Jac Schaeffer has assured fans that it will feel just as big and bold as the feature films in the MCU.

“I mean, first of all, with Marvel doing Disney+, it’s not at all the small screen, you know? It’s still the big screen, but streaming,” Schaeffer told Variety at D23 Expo. “And so there’s still the same sense of grandeur and the same scope and the same opportunities and the same resources, so it just really feels like an enormous movie. We say it’s like a run of a comic, which is just really exciting to do.”

WandaVision is set to air on Disney+ in the Spring of 2021.