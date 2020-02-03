Marvel Fans Are Losing It Over WandaVision’s Twins Revelation

WandaVision has set a high bar for the new slate of Disney+ original series. The show might have fallen to the side compared to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but a first-look teaser has changed all that. Earlier tonight, Marvel Studios dropped its first sizzle reel for its Disney+ shows, and fans are still geeking out over WandaVision and its motherly revelation.

For those who have seen the teaser, they know something is up with Wanda. The heroine is still in mourning thanks to the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. Sure, she may have helped kill Thanos, but she is still missing Vision. This show seems to indicate that the artificial hero is alive, and the android somehow fathers twins with Wanda.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, fans are geeking out over the revelation for all sorts of reasons. There is obviously some excitement tied to the birth of a child, and that goes double when the parent is hero. You only have to look as Morgan Stark to see how true that is, but there is more to the story than a stork visit.

After all, the Marvel Universe has used Wanda’s children quite heavily in the past. In their original debut, the children were made from Wanda’s powerful mind as she used her gifts to create twins. The boys were unknowingly created from part of the demon Mephisto’s souls, but their strength allowed them to destroy the monster when Mephisto tried to assimilate the boys. Later on, the pair were reincarnated as Wiccan and Speed of Young Avengers, and fans have long asked for that team to get a show of their own. And as it turns out, WandaVision will be the first step for such a project to come to life.

Are you excited to meet the Wanda x Vision twins? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, The Eternals on November 6, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

