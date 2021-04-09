WandaVision VFX Team Reveals Biggest Inspiration For The Hex

✖

WandaVision’s VFX team revealed the biggest inspiration for The Hex. The Disney+ series might be over, but people still want to know the ins and outs of Westview. Luckily Digital Domain was in the mood to share with Art of VFX. Marion Spates spoke with the publication about how old-school television sets were a major inspiration for how the anomaly looked from both the inside and outside. In the first few weeks of WandaVision, people were wondering what the ending credits were alluding to with those old pixels. Well, we finally have an even more concrete answer. (If you’re a younger viewer, that green, blue, and red pattern is how images on older TV sets were composed.) So, the task of bringing that weird analog distortion effect became very important while working on the Disney+ series. Here’s what Spates had to say about bringing Westview to life.

“The overall look of the hex wall came from WandaVision’s VFX Supervisor, Tara DeMarco, and it is actually an homage to old school tube-based television sets. The wall is meant to reflect the look of a cathode-ray tube television, complete with glitchy lines caused by interference, and a different color scheme used to reflect Wanda’s emotional state,” Spates explained. “The creation of the hex wall was driven by the story, and there are several details in it that are a direct reflection of the show’s TV and sitcom-inspired nature. The wall is also influenced by Wanda’s emotional state, so in episode 104 when you first see the wall from the outside it is a calm blue, but in the final moments when Wanda is angry, it is a dark red.”

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak to Rodeo FX team’s supervisor Julien Hery recently. They had a team of 340 artists working on building Westview as well.

"I found that very often it's really tricky to do something everybody is super used to see," Hery explained. "Like, let's say the biggest challenge of visual effects would be maybe building a real CG face of a human. It's super tricky because humans are trying to detect a real one as opposed to something not living. It's a bit the same thing with a town. It was definitely very interesting and very challenging. You have to build it the real way, with a real town layout in mind. It has to work as a real town, and then you can film it from every other direction and it should work."

