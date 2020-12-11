WandaVision Trailer Features Return of Randall Park's Jimmy Woo

✖

Marvel fans learned a whole lot about the upcoming slate of Disney+ shows this week, and even got to glimpse a new trailer for WandaVision, which will be the streaming service's first MCU series. The trailer featured exciting new footage and also included the first appearances by some returning Marvel movie characters. We saw Kat Dennings, who is reprising her role as Darcy Lewis for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World. You may have missed another WandaVision debut in the trailer: Randall Park as Ant-Man and the Wasp's Jimmy Woo.

Woo was a former SHIELD agent who was recruited by the FBI and tasked with making sure Scott Lang/Ant-Man didn't escape his house arrest after the events of Captain America: Civil War. It appears Woo is wearing an FBI jacked in this screenshot from the WandaVision trailer, which means he's still working for the agency. You can check out the image below:

(Photo: Disney+)

A while back, Park spoke with BUILD Series and explained how he got involved with WandaVision.

"I had a meeting over at Marvel, just a kind of general thing to talk about where I was at and where they're at I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to bring Jimmy Woo back if there was ever the opportunity.' And then like a week later they were like, 'Hey, come back, we want to talk to you about this show.' And I was like, 'Great,'" Park said.

"It's surreal because I grew up collecting comic books," Park added. "And I was a big Marvel fan, so just to be in that world and to play a character that was actually in the comic books and then in the same year to be in Aquaman and to play a character that was in the DC Universe, I mean, that was pretty surreal."

WandaVision will chronicle the adventures of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in a series that will blend the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda and Vision begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems. The series will also feature Teyonah Parris as the adult version of Captain Marvel's Monica Rambeau and Kathryn Hahn in her MCU debut.

"The show is a love letter to the golden age of television," head writer, Jac Schaeffer, recently shared. “We’re paying tribute and honoring all of these incredible shows and people who came before us, [but] we’re also trying to blaze new territory."

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th. You can watch the new trailer for the series at the top of the page.