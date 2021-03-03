WandaVision's Aerospace Engineer Theories Are Officially Dead

✖

WandaVision fans got fired up when the series teased the arrival of an "aerospace engineer," who would be up for the challenge of getting Monica Rambeau back inside the super powered walls of Westview. For two weeks, speculation crowded the WandaVision conversation on social media, in headlines, and among friends as people began to wonder if War Machine was going to show up or if the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards was poised for a debut. After Monica met with the squad to help her roll into Westview, no significantly important character emerged as the aerospace engineer she had contacted, and it has all resulted in a wild bit of speculation which made its way to WandaVision director Matt Shakman.

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry. The single tear down every fan's cheek, I know, aerospace engineers and the like," Shakman said in an interview with ComicBook.com. "I have been so taken by the passionate interest in the show. And I love the memes they have created, the Tik Tok videos, the theories. I mean, my gosh, the people making these theories are more creative than I am, so thank you! There's a lot of wonderful response to it and for those who get a little bit disappointed each week. Mea culpa. Mea culpa. Mea maxima culpa."

Week after week, WandaVision has managed to dodge the theories made within the media and millions of tweets guessing what would happen next. The story has been wildly unpredictable and largely satisfying, as a result. Still, the cast and crew are coming across these theories and enjoying the conversations, sometimes possibly seeing them as suggestions. "I mean, certainly the amount of passion around the aerospace engineer certainly was one that was pretty great," Shakman said. "I mean, sure, it would've been great if Reed Richards had showed up in that room, that would have been pretty great."

With only one episode remaining in WandaVision, it seems any hope of someone else of Marvel Comics importance being the elusive aerospace engineer who tried to help Monica cross back into Westivew is dashed, especially in Shakman's acknowledgement of the guesses. Then again, these actors and filmmakers are starting to develop reputations for intentionally misleading us in their press events as a means to preserve spoilers. A respectable and smart play but one which leaves us now incapable of disposing that last shred of hope for Reed Richards to step into frame.

