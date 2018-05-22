Was The Joker in ‘Deadpool 2?’

With Deadpool 2 out today, there’s some question as to whether a certain DC villain made an appearance in addition to the usual suspects like Cable, Domino, and Ryan Reynolds’ alter ego.

Minor spoilers ahead for Deadpool 2.

When Deadpool and Firefist find themselves locked away in The Icebox for a short period during Deadpool 2, Black Tom Cassidy is not the only comic book villain who shows up as a result.

In an establishing show that depicted a crowd of mutants, freaks, and super-criminals, one figure stood out: center-left in the frame, a man with white skin and bright green hair looks, even when wearing his prison uniform, like he could not be anyone else besides The Joker.

The film also featured a cameo appearance by a gun featuring a “bang!” flag coming out of its barrel. While this is a well-worn comedy prop and not specific to Batman, several fans have noted that the specific flag looks a lot like the one that came out of Jack Nicholson’s gun when he appeared in 1989’s Batman film by Tim Burton.

And, of course, there is a sequence where Cable asks Deadpool who he is, and Deadpool responds with “I’m Batman” in a Michael Keaton-inspired voice.

The movie is filled to bursting with Easter eggs and pop culture references, and of course the scene in the prison itself is full of bizarre and colorful characters who, like in any other big crowd scene, may or may not turn out to be who they appear to be. Still, after one ComicBook.com writer saw it and thought “hey, is that The Joker?” a second employee went in looking for that extra in particular and came back agreeing that it was hard to miss if you knew what to look for.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force in Deadpool 2, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 is now in theaters while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters in February 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters August 2019.