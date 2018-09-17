‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Concept Artist Shares Alternate Original Wasp Costume

Even though Ant-Man and the Wasp is well on its way to wrapping up its box office run, little tid bits keep popping up here and there about the movies release. Today, additional concept art for Michelle Pfeiffer‘s Janet van Dyne popped up and it gives us an additional look at what could have been.

Posted to Instagram by concept artist Aleksi Briclot (Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel), the latest concept art shows a drastic new look for van Dyne.

“Another exploration for the original Wasp for AntMan and the Wasp. Played by Michelle Pfeiffer,” Briclot said. “At this step we were looking for a possible civilization living in the Quantum realm that’s why this hitech look.”

The last piece of the post is probably the most interesting part. According to Briclot, the movie’s writers had, at one point, planned for an entire civilization to be in the Quantum Realm. When Ant-Man and the Wasp hit the silver screen, however, we really only say van Dyne in Quantum Realm alone.

As for Pfeiffer in her new Marvel Cinematic Universe, that’s a piece that franchise director Peyton Reed had always wanted in place.

“We used a double on the first movie.” director Peyton Reed explained earlier this year. “But the whole thing was, ‘I want her to look like Michelle Pfeiffer, because that would be my dream casting for Wasp.’ We cast this woman to be in the mask who had really saucer-like, Michelle Pfeiffer eyes. I had no idea if she would even be remotely interested in doing this kind of a movie again or how she’d feel about it.” Reed revealed. “So, we met. She came over and sat in one of the conference rooms, just the two of us at Marvel and kind of talked through who Janet Van Dyne was in the comics and who she might be in this movie…”

“Then after meeting her, it became more and more, ‘Now I’m convinced if she doesn’t do it, I’m going to be a wreck.’ We gave her some comics. I said, ‘You can scour the internet and do all the research you want, but it’s only going to get you so far, because the comics and that character started in the early ’60s. A lot of the stuff in the comics is really two-dimensional, if not one-dimensional, and we want to do something different.’”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now.