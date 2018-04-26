Watch ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cast Sing The Marvel Bunch

While seeing all of Marvel’s heroes on the big screen is one of Avengers: Infinity War‘s biggest draws, seeing them all together outside of the film is a reward in itself.

All you have to do is look at their latest stop on the press tour for proof. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the heroes of Avengers: Infinity War created their own version of The Brady Bunch opening theme, aptly called “The Marvel Bunch”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the video, they all embraced the campiness of the original, with Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Tom Hiddleston springing into song as they described the plot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe leading into Avengers: Infinity War.

“Here’s the story of a playboy genius,” the song goes, “who was gearing up to form some sort of crew. One’s a former Russian spy, a God of Thunder, one fought in World War II.”

“It’s the story, of a handsome Star-Lord,” it continues, “like the greatest to ever walk the earth…by far, and a Falcon, a magic doctor, Wakanda forever!”

“So then one day all the heroes were assembled, to fight a villain who packed much more than a punch,” the song goes on, leading to its conclusion. “And this group was labeled the Avengers. That’s the way we all became The Marvel Bunch. The Marvel Bunch, The Marvel Bunch. That’s the way we became The Marvel Bunch.”

Towards the end of the theme, the Marvel Bunch logo in the middle square disappears, revealing Tom Hiddleston. His square is right next to Hemsworth’s, saying, “Ah! Hello brother,” to which Hemsworth responds, “shut up!”

You can watch the entire video above.

Various groups of the Avengers cast have been making the rounds on late night shows, and they’ve all been entertaining. Hopefully, we’ll get even more in the ensuing weeks. As for this video, it’s hard to beat a recap sung by the cast right?

