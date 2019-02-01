Watch ‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Get Scared by a Giant Cat on ‘Ellen’

This week, Brie Larson stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss getting into shape for Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers‘ origin story, and cats. Unfortunately for the actress, Ellen loves pranks, and Larson was the latest victim to fall prey to Ellen’s shenanigans.

While taking a closer look at some of the Captain Marvel toys, a man dressed as a cat popped out and scared Larson. This was appropriate considering both toys featured a bonus addition of Goose the Cat, who is going to play an important role in the film.

“And you have a cat?,” Ellen asked right as the cat-man struck.

After some loud screaming on Larson’s part and Ellen’s insistence that this would’ve been a good time for Larson to show off her punching skills, the actress shed some light on the cat question.

“I hate cats,” she joked.

“Just cause of that, maybe,” Ellen replied.

“That’s not true, I love jellicle cats. But that did not look like a jellicle cat,” Larson clarified.

Jellicle cats are a type of feline best known from T. S. Eliot’s book Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, and in the stage musical adaptation, Cats, by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

While Larson may not be a big fan kitties, her character’s sidekick is already garnering lots of attention.

According to Forbes, Goose the Cat was played by four different orange tabbies from Animals for Hollywood in the upcoming movie. The cats in question are named Gonzo, Rizzo, Archie, and Reggie, which we can only assume is a nod to The Muppets and Archie Comics.

Not only is Goose important enough to get her own Captain Marvel poster, but she also has her own Twitter emoji.

In the comics, Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers’ cat was named Chewie (after Chewbacca, of course) and was revealed to be a Flerken, which are aliens that happen to resemble cats. Rocket Raccoon suspected Chewie was a Flerken, which was revealed to be true when the cat laid a bunch of eggs.

Since the movie version of the cat is named Goose (after the Top Gun character, of course), we’re unsure if she’ll have the same alien reveal as her comic counterpart.

In addition to Larson, Gonzo, Rizzo, Archie, and Reggie, Captain Marvel stars Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8. Other upcoming MCU movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5