Watch Deadpool Run Fast AF in Latest GEGGHEAD Video

GEGGHEAD is back with another Fast AF video. The group founded by Freddie Prinze Jr., Jon Lee Brody, and Clare Grant, has an array of fun content, and one ongoing sketch series shows some favorite comics characters proving just how fast they can sprint. The latest video shows GEGGHEAD contributor, Justin Rupple, as Deadpool, and he’s certainly giving Ryan Reynolds a literal run for his money.

“I know what you’re thinking. Now that Disney bought Marvel, Deadpool’s gonna go soft. I don’t think so. I’m still gonna do what I want, wear what I want, and I’m still fast as—,” he claims before sprinting away.

In the past, we’ve seen Prinze Jr. run as Deathstroke and Brody strap on the running shoes as Nightwing.

ComicBook.com recently spoke with Brody about the latest GEGGHEAD video, and learned about the actor/director/producer’s feelings on the recent Disney/Fox merger that’s referenced in the video.

“I love the idea of seeing the X-Men in the MCU. I would’ve loved it if we could’ve had that for Infinity War. Because, as we all know, Wolverine had a major part in the comics. But now that Captain America has reset reality we now have a new era that includes X-Men and Fantastic Four,” Brody shared. “I think Deadpool will remain how he is. If anything, we’ll get PG-13 versions with Fred Savage for each one now.”

Brody also shared the inspiration behind the Fast AF videos.

“We saw FastAF challenge on Instagram and thought it would be funny to do that in the world of superheroes. It’s actually how we come up with most of our sketches. We see something and then add superheroes,” he explained.

Brody added, “And you’ll see more of Deathstroke in the near future interacting with Deadpool. Justin Rupple is our Deadpool. He’s also the voice offscreen on our F Deadpool series, and he also appears in our casting call series.”

While Prinze Jr. and Brody occasionally mix up their costumes, their go to characters are Red Hood and Nightwing. They have a Superhero Stakeouts sketch series that includes the characters arguing about the Batmobile, debating the merits of calling 911, and beatboxing to the Backstreet Boys.

In addition to superhero themed videos, GEGGHEAD also focuses on “Board/Deck Games, Video Games, Table Top Games, Combat Sports, MMA, Sketch Comedy, and more!” They also have GEGG WARS, a Star Wars Table Top RPG Series that features some of the cast of Star Wars Rebels. You can learn more about that series here.

Check out more GEGGHEAD content on their YouTube or Facebook pages.

