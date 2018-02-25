Watch People Weigh In On The Crisis In Wakanda On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Jimmy Kimmel has been doing his on the street interviews for years now, working to prove that people will give answers to questions they know nothing about, just to get on tv. This week Jimmy Kimmel asked people in Hollywood what they thought about the ‘crisis in Wakanda.’

Black Panther currently sits at the top of the box office with hundreds of millions in ticket sales, the film is continually trending on social media and nearly every entertainment site has written dozens of stories about the phenomenon that is the Marvel film. Yet, it seems there are many people in major US cities that haven’t gotten the concept that it’s a fiction., Kimmel in his opening for the segment reiterated, “Wakanda is, again fictitious, it’s made up, it’s not a real place. But not everyone knows that.”

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler, and starring Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger and Danai Gurira as Okoye.

T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

Black Panther is now in theaters breaking every box office record it can find. Next up in the MCU is the culmination of 10 years super hero films, Avengers: Infinity Wars which will be released in May. After that look for Ant-Man and The Wasp in theaters July of 2018 and Captain Marvel in March of 2019. You won’t have to wait long to see Black Panther and his fellow Wakandans again, as they will return to the screen in Avengers: Infinity Wars.