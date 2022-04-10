Watch Willem Dafoe Scare Tom Holland With Green Goblin Laugh on Spider-Man: No Way Home Set

In a matter of days, Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally receive a physical release, giving fans even more extras to skim through compared to what was included on digital copies of the film. One of those is a moment showcasing just how adrenaline-filled the fight scenes were to film, including the fact both Tom Holland and Willem Dafoe happened to do a significant amount of their own fights.

In the video, No Way Home fight coordinator Jackson Spidell details the preparation needed for some of the film’s biggest moments. Then there’s the time Holland and Dafoe were in the midst of a fight, and Dafoe let out one of the Green Goblin’s most blood-curdling screams, terrifying everyone on set. Watch the moment below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dafoe, of course, wasn’t to only Marvel alumnus to return for his role in the movie. Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Rhys Ifans, and Thomas Haden Church also reprised their roles from previous Spidey flicks.

“Walking on set, playing this character, we’re here with Spider-Man: No Way Home, and I’m established and I know what I’m doing,” Holland previously explained to ComicBookMovie. “All of a sudden, I’m thrown this curveball of fighting villains from the Raimi Universe. It was crazy. I mean, I had so many ‘pinch me’ moments where I’d be standing there looking at Alfred doing scenes with him and I really had to kind of take myself out of it and kind of focus as an actor rather than a fan because I was freaking out inside.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for purchase through digital marketplaces while it gets a physical media release on Tuesday, April 12th.

Where would you like to see Spidey pop up next? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section, or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

More Spider-Man: No Way Home Coverage