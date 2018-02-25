Wauconda, Illinois Is Celebrating The Success Of ‘Black Panther’

The small suburb of Chicago which has the fortunate name of Wauconda, Illinois. Although the spelling is a bit off the village is a bit off the citizens of Wauconda decided to have a bit of fun with the name and have posted a bunch of hilarious Black Panther inspired images to their facebook page. Everyone from the police department to the local framer got involved.

The town’s website says that the origin of the village name “Wauconda” which means: “Spirit Water” was given to the Village, it is said, by a young man named LaFayette Mills, who at that time was a teacher in the “Little Red School.” Mr. Mills had read a story of Indian Life in the West and was greatly pleased with the part of the story which spoke of a small body of water called Wauconda, which in the Indian Tongue means Spirit Water.” Others claim that is was a name of a local Indian chief.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As reddit user thenightman89 said in the comments to the post, “Being a Chicago suburban resident hasn’t been this exciting since Lake Zurich was mentioned in passing by Sandra Bullock in “Gravity.”

As someone from Upstate NY, I know the feeling – I still remember the day that The Simpsons gave us a call out for our steamed hams.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler, and starring Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger and Danai Gurira as Okoye. T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

Black Panther is now in theaters breaking all kinds of box office records, next up in the MCU is the culmination of 10 years super hero films, Avengers: Infinity Wars which will be released in May. After that look for Ant-Man and The Wasp in theaters July of 2018 and Captain Marvel in March of 2019. You won’t have to wait long to see Black Panther and his fellow Wakandans again, as they will return to the screen in Avengers: Infinity Wars.