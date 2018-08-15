Marvels Teases Return of Carnage in ‘Web of Venom: Carnage Born’

Carnage may have died in the pages of Venomized, but Venom‘s archnemesis may be set for a comeback this November in Web of Venom: Carnage Born.

This Marvel one-shot issue will be written by current Venom writer Donny Cates with art from Danilo Beyruth. Following the events of Venomized and Carnage’s death, a cult has formed that is devoted to the madman that was Cletus Kasady. Does this cult have the power to resurrect Carnage?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out Kyle Hotz’ cover to Web of Venom: Carnage Born #1 below.

“When I was a little kid, my mom used to drop me off at the YMCA to be babysat while she was at work,” Cates tells ComicBook.com. “So naturally I would just sneak away down to the comic book store across the street. The store was called JT’s comics in Garland, Texas, and it was there I first met Venom. And it was ALSO there that I read the scariest comic book I’d ever read. It was called Carnage: Mind Bomb (written by Warren Ellis with art by the incomparable Kyle Hotz!) and boy, oh boy, if you haven’t read it, make sure you get thee to a comic book store and check it out. But read it with the lights on, because it will mess you up, man. It is brutal. And insane. And brilliant. It was there that the character of Carnage bloomed for me as a fan. He’s been my favorite bad guy ever since, and to be able to write him is such a huge treat. And to my utter delight, KYLE HOTZ has come back to Carnage to give us our cover!! How’s that for full circle! I am a very lucky Venomaniac.”

Cates goes on to say that the Web of Venom one-shot will have significant implications for his current run on Venom.

“Oh, it’s HUGE!,” Cates says. “I know we are supposed to say that, but hopefully fans and retailers both know by now that I don’t just say that stuff. If I tell you something is going to be big, I mean it! And as far as my Venom run is concerned, THIS IS A HUGE ISSUE. For fans and collectors alike, this is a big, big moment in the history of Carnage and Venom himself. This is the first chapter in something very, VERY big! Be sure to be there when it all goes down in Carnage Born!”

Are you excited to read Web of Venom: Carnage Born? Let us know in the comments!

Web of Venom: Carnage Born #1 goes on sale in November.

WEB OF VENOM: CARNAGE BORN #1

DONNY CATES (W) • DANILO S. BEYRUTH (A)

Cover by KYLE HOTZ

VARIANT COVER BY IAN BEDERMAN

• Join DONNY CATES as he continues to snake his tendrils through the VENOM mythos – this time visiting the sickening sociopath called CARNAGE!

• A cruel cannibal obsessed with death and murder, few mourned Cletus Kasady after he seemingly died in VENOMIZED.

• But now a cult devoted to the madman has gathered, hoping to resurrect their fallen idol and return his madness to the Marvel Universe…