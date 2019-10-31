Weird Al Yankovic Has a Perfect Response to Paul Rudd’s Viral Halloween Photo

Paul Rudd’s costume — of “Weird Al” Yankovic, complete with a tiny accordion — may be a year old, but that has not stopped it from going viral again after somebody on Twitter dug up a photo of Rudd walking alongside his daughter…who was dressed as The Wasp from the Marvel Studios movie Ant-Man and the Wasp, in which Ant-Man was played by…well, somebody. We forget. That has, perhaps unsurprisingly, prompted a response from Yankovic, who previously named Rudd’s costume as a runner-up in his “Weird Al” costume contest on Instagram last Halloween. That response? Well, it’s about as understated as a “Weird Al” song.

In a tweet, seen below, Yankovic joked that he “might have to rethink my Halloween costume for this year,” including a link to the viral Rudd tweet and photoshopping his own head onto a photo of Rudd in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Might have to re-think my Halloween costume for this year. https://t.co/l0NSxVNCaf pic.twitter.com/3CKq7iN0Zi — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) October 27, 2019

A recent report indicated that there may be more of Ant-Man coming faster than anyone would have expected. According to the report, Rudd told a fan that the Ant-Man 3 script was already completed. Now, by the time word of that conversation made it out to other outlets, the star was already walking it all back. He said it was just an experiment to figure out how fast a rumor could spread on the Internet. The Weekly Planet podcast ended up being the source of the tip that started all this rumbling. The fan claimed to have visited the set of Ghostbusters filming in Calgary, Albera, Canada recently. The Weekly Planet doesn’t endorse the information, but it remains a curiosity.

All of these whispers deserve a pretty big grain of salt. That hasn’t stopped fans from already looking ahead to a possible surprise announcement. Black Panther 2 got a release date near D23, and some other big series like Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy may not be too far behind. So, for now, all that’s left to do is wait.

