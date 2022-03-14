What If? Wins Best Animated Series at 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Marvel Studios ventured into the unknown with Marvel’s What If…?, the production studio’s first stab at an animated series. Premiering exclusively on Disney+ last summer, the series is adding some serious hardware to its trophy case. As of Sunday evening, What If…? has become a Critics Choice Awards winner, besting a series of other shows for Best Animated Series.

The Marvel show ended up beating Big Mouth, Blue, Bob’s Burgers, The Great North, and Q-Force for the honors ahead of the show’s second season debut later this year. Saturday, What If…? won an Annie Award for Best Editing, TV for the show’s Ultron-based episode.

Season Two has been confirmed as a 2022 release, and fans will finally get to see the story play out between Gamora and Iron Man, an episode delayed from the first season due to COVID-related delays.

“We definitely will,” What If…? head writer AC Bradley said when asked if we’ll see more of Gamora last year. “What happened with the Gamora episode, there was originally supposed to be — early on in the season — a Tony and Gamora-centric episode. However, due to COVID and production delays, one of our amazing, amazing animation houses around the globe got hit pretty hard by the pandemic. And we were left with two choices: push the entire season to later this year, or push this one episode to Season 2. We made the choice to push that episode to Season 2, and hoped that seeing Gamora in the finale serves as a teaser for what is to come. In season two, it’ll almost be like a little bit of a prequel, we’ll see how Tony and Gamora became friends, because those two don’t even interact in the main MCU universe.”

The first season of Marvel’s What If…? is now streaming on Disney+

