Steve Rogers Sports Iron Man Armor in New Marvel's What If...? Clip

The next TV series from Marvel Studios, What If...?, explores ideas about the characters we know and love had they been thrown into different circumstances. The first episode of the series is all about Peggy Carter, and what would happen if she had taken the super soldier serum instead of Steve. While Captain Carter is the central figure of the story, it doesn't mean Steve is going to be completely absent, as a new clip reveals how the Captain America that we know joins the fight.

Marvel shared a clip from the What If...? premiere on Wednesday morning, and it shows Captain Carter in action. She reunites with Steve Rogers, who saves the day in some old school Iron Man armor, likely from his pal Howard Stark. You can check it out below.

They can do this all day 🙌 Get ready to see Captain Carter and Steve Rogers in action in Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, an Original Series, streaming in one week on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/zyNHrIVetG — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 4, 2021

Each episode of What If...? will follow a different set of characters and circumstances from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Peggy Carter is the focal point of the first episode, but it sounds like there are plans to bring her back in future seasons.

During the What If...? press conference, series producer Brad Winderbaum suggested that there will be a lot more Captain Carter as the show continues.

“We realized, I think, early on in development as we were starting to get AC [Bradley's] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important," Winderbaum said during a press conference for the show over the weekend. "Not more important than the rest, but had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that’s Captain Carter."

"And we realized as we started developing the second season that Captain Carter was going to be the character who we would revisit in every season and continue that adventure," he added. "Obviously, we’re telling a story on a giant multiversal canvas so you never really know who’s going to pop up where and when. It’s very much an anthology, but there’s always opportunity for fun connections to be made”

