What If...? Director Bryan Andrews Has a Long History With Marvel Studios

Bryan Andrews served as the director for all nine episodes of Marvel's What If...? Season One, and he'll be back for the next nine whenever they drop. The series might be his first as a helmer at the House of Ideas, but it wasn't his first rodeo with the Kevin Feige-led outfit. Prior to his stint as What If...? director, Andrews served as a storyboard artist on a plethora of Marvel Studios films, from Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel to Avengers: Infinity War, both Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: The Dark World, and beyond.

"It was a blast and it was an honor to get that call from Brad [Winderbaum, producer] and even suggest it, you know? I was stoked, for lack of a better term," Andrews recently told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "To actually be able to play in that sandbox with them and all their toys, I think it was great."

Andrews directs the voice actors for the animated series from scripts written by AC Bradley and her team of writers.

"But it's funny, it's a great opportunity and I certainly appreciate it, but you're only as good as your team, you know? And we had an amazing team, and with A.C. and Matt Chauncey, and just incredible writing," the artist-turned-filmmaker added. "And then Brad and Lou [D'Esposito], Victoria [Alonso], and Kevin [Feige]. And then our art team. And we just acquired a lot of really great people, and they were all behind it, and we were all just holding hands together and saying, 'Let's make something amazing, guys. Let's go for this.' And everyone was just like, 'Hells to the yeah.'

Luckily for Andrews, he was able to be on set with Joe and Anthony Russo as they directed both Infinity War and Endgame. The director told us the biggest thing he learned while working with the Russos on those two blockbusters: just be yourself.

"Just being in their presence a little bit as well as all the other directors I'd had a chance to work with, it's like you're able to see how different people flow and do their thing," Andrews concluded. "And you're like, 'This is all great. You're all pretty rad, but you're all uniquely you.' And I think that's the key. You have to be you, but then play and then encourage everyone else to come play with you. And hopefully I did that because that's the whole point."

