Marvel's What If...? Watcher Featurette Released

While 2021 has already seen Marvel Studios release three TV shows — after producing solely feature films for over a decade — the home of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already preparing for another big first. Next week, Marvel's What If...? will debut on Disney+. It's the first animated project from Marvel Studios, taking a look at different multiversal scenarios with one-shot episodes that place beloved characters in very different circumstances than we're used to seeing.

On Wednesday, one week before the debut of What If...?, Marvel released a new featurette that shows off some footage from the show, with star Jeffrey Wright opening up a little bit about what fans can expect. You can check it out below.

Go beyond the multiverse and uncover #WhatIf The first animated series from Marvel Studios starts streaming in one week on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/neY2WZREOO — What If...? (@whatifofficial) August 4, 2021

"I'm Jeffrey Wright, and as the voice of the Watcher in Marvel's What If...?, I can see what few others can," Wright says in the video. "The totality of the multiverse across all time and space. The stories you thought you knew are nothing like you remember. Familiar faces in unfamiliar roles."

One of the characters featured prominently in the video is Peggy Carter, who becomes known as Captain Carter in the show's first episode, taking the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. While many of these characters are only set for one-off stories, Captain Carter will get plenty more action in subsequent seasons.

During the What If...? press conference, series producer Brad Winderbaum suggested that there will be a lot more Captain Carter as the show continues.

“We realized, I think, early on in development as we were starting to get AC [Bradley's] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important," Winderbaum said during a press conference for the show over the weekend. "Not more important than the rest, but had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that’s Captain Carter."

"And we realized as we started developing the second season that Captain Carter was going to be the character who we would revisit in every season and continue that adventure," he added. "Obviously, we’re telling a story on a giant multiversal canvas so you never really know who’s going to pop up where and when. It’s very much an anthology, but there’s always opportunity for fun connections to be made”

Are you looking forward to the debut of Marvel's What If...? Let us know in the comments!