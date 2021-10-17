Kevin Smith Calls What If…? Season Finale “F–king Fantastic”

The first season of Marvel’s What If…? has come to pass, and people are still raving about Marvel’s first animated outing. On the latest episode of FatMan Beyond, Kevin Smith couldn’t help but applaud those behind the show, calling it “f-cking fantastic,” and a master class in ensemble storytelling.

“I watched that sh-t at three in the morning man and bawled my eyes out. It was f-cking fantastic,” Smith told his cohost Marc Bernardin. “They stuck the landing on that show with such wonderful writing and such imaginative storylines. I’m supposed to be a writer and even I didn’t see that sh-t coming. There was even a trailer that indicated he [the Watcher] was going to bring them all together and I was like ‘No, I can’t believe they’d do that,’ and bam, they f-cking did it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s when the filmmaker did point out the sudden appearance of Gamora, suggesting he thought he missed an episode. Instead, that episode was bumped to What If…? Season Two due to complications stemming from the global pandemic.

“I was a little confused because I wasn’t sure if I missed the Gamora episode but I guess they’re gonna do that next season I read, but f-cking fantastic,” he added.

If What If…? producer Brad Winderbaum gets his way, the animated series will receive an annual release on Disney+.

“As you know with animation, it takes a long time to produce. We were fortunate enough to get the green light on a second season early enough to have a chance to release it next year,” Winderbaum told Collider.

“We’ll see what happens,” he added. “Obviously, I don’t want to predict the future with this new world we live in, but our intention is to make it an annual release.”

The first season of Marvel’s What If…? is now streaming on Disney+.

What What If… storylines do you hope to see in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.