What If...? Producer Says Season 2 Could Premiere in 2022

If the stars align just right, the second season of Marvel's What If...? will receive a release date sometime within the next year. Long-time Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum has been making the press rounds in support of Marvel Studios' first-ever animated series and it's during one recent stop on this latest tour the producer revealed it's the studio's intention to release one season of What If...? per year.

"As you know with animation, it takes a long time to produce. We were fortunate enough to get the green light on a second season early enough to have a chance to release it next year," Winderbaum told Collider.

That's when the producer made sure to point out production timelines can be easily disrupted in a new post-COVID world.

"We'll see what happens," he added. "Obviously, I don't want to predict the future with this new world we live in, but our intention is to make it an annual release."

When speaking at a What If...? press conference earlier this month, Winderbaum also revealed the animated projects will be just as integral to the fabric of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the live-action properties are.

"It's no coincidence that the show picks up right after Loki…The multiverse has erupted in every possible direction," Winderbaum said during a virtual press event attended by ComicBook, adding Marvel Studios' first animated series "gives us a chance to explore that."

"I think that without going into great detail, I can tell you that What If…? — as a project, as a story that exists in the MCU — is as important as any other and is woven into that tapestry," the executive producer added.

The third episode of Marvel's What If...?, is due out this Wednesday, August 25th, on Disney+.

