Killmonger Surprises Nobody in the What If? Finale

The Season 1 finale of Marvel’s What If…? debuted on Wednesday, bringing the ambitious first chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first animated series to a close. The episode was chock-full of elements that were designed to captivate fans, especially as the “Guardians of the Multiverse” began to assemble. That being said, one moment — particularly, one involving Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) — appears to have played right into fans’ expectations. Spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Marvel’s What If…?, “What If… The Watcher Broke His Oath?”, below! Only look if you want to know.

The episode saw The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) uniting heroes from various worlds to fight Ultron (Ross Marquand), who had gained the Infinity Stones and threatened to destroy all life across the multiverse. The team orchestrated a plan to trap Ultron in his own Earth and crush his Infinity Stones into nothingness, a fight that proved to be surprisingly difficult. At a certain point, it seemed like the team could win, as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow (Lake Bell) shot an arrow embedded with the Arnim Zola virus into Ultron, changing his internal programming. As Zola began to take control, Killmonger used a spare Ultron bot head to call the Ultron armor towards him, and took control of the Infinity Stones themselves. When the rest of the Guardians called him out on this, he argued that the stones could be used to fix their respective realities — but was then pulled into a fight with Zola/Ultron, until Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) intervened and trapped the two in a pocket universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The moment left the battle of What If…? on an unexpected note — but also surprised basically no one, considering the way Killmonger betrayed basically everyone in his path during his previous episode. Here are just a few reactions to that scene.

A Lesson

https://twitter.com/HenryAgu_/status/1445835791058440192?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

I Love It

https://twitter.com/Miami_boy21/status/1445834155972079617?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Betrayal

https://twitter.com/jedibeifong/status/1445833044338753542?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Menace

The #whatIf series was great. It also just proved that Killmonger is the biggest menace to the MCU if he was still alive😭😭 — Hollow (@HollowEXP) October 6, 2021

Amazing

fate of the world and Killmonger figures out a way for him to be the hero. His commitment to power is amazing — Monkey D. Rey 🏴‍☠️👑 (@sUgar_Sl7m) October 6, 2021

Make It Make Sense

#WhatIfMarvel you mean to tell me that the Watcher could have recruited Peter from the zombie universe but thought Killmonger who was very much already a villain in his universe was the better option for a new age Guardians team? Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/9c8ayG77ZT — Sam the Man (@samthamann) October 6, 2021

Wow!

Ultron got defeated by Hydra only for Killmonger to yield the infinity stones. Damn! — Digitrekk (@DigiTrekk) October 6, 2021

Oops

Hype

#WhatIf Spoilers

–

–

–

Anyone else out thinking what killmonger could have done with the infinity stones? Never got so hype to see a villain win until now 😂😎 pic.twitter.com/Nsue34azMl — Nindroid626 (@nindroid626) October 6, 2021

Thank You