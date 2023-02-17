What If...? Writer Praises Paul Rudd's Ant-Man Role in the Series

✖

Marvel's What If...? premiered this week and the first episode followed an alternate reality in which Peggy Carter became Captain Carter instead of Steve Rogers becoming Captain America. Fans can expect more multiverse stories that will feature lots of voice appearances from many Marvel Cinematic Universe stars. One such star is Paul Rudd, who plays Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the MCU. Not only will Rudd be a part of the animated series, but the show's creator, A.C. Bradley, recently told Entertainment Weekly that he was the "MVP" of the season.

"He was in for like three hours and he almost won office employee of the month," Bradley recalled. "He came in second [place]. That's how much fun Paul Rudd had — he doesn't even work here."

Rudd is not the only Ant-Man star to lend his voice to What If...? Michael Douglas, who plays Hank Pym, will also be featured on the series. Hilariously, the actor told Collider back in 2019 that he had no idea he was supposed to be involved with the show. "Am I? They haven't told me yet," Douglas revealed. "I'll find out after this. I have no idea. I'm looking at you like 'Uh huh, yeah, sure.'"

Rudd and Douglas will also be returning in live-action form for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film will also see the return of Evangeline Lilly as Wasp/Hope Van Dyne and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne. Jonathan Majors is joining the cast as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton has been cast as the new Cassie Lang.

As for Marvel's What If..., you can check out the full cast list below:

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Marvel's What If... releases new episodes on Wednesdays.

