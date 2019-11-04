Ant-Man Star Didn’t Know They Were in Marvel’s What If…?

Marvel Studios is such a massive, secretive machine that its talent oftentimes isn’t aware of the exact property they’re filming scenes for. First, there was the case of Gwyneth Paltrow and Spider-Man: Homecoming and now, it appears Michael Douglas wasn’t quite aware he’s scheduled to lend his voice to Marvel’s What If…? for Disney+. In an interview with Collider on the press tour for The Kominsky Method, Douglas was asked about his role in the upcoming animated series. That’s when Douglas was taken aback by the news of a show he wasn’t aware he’s supposed to be a part of.

“Am I? They haven’t told me yet,” Douglas revealed. “I’ll find out after this. I have no idea. I’m looking at you like ‘Uh huh, yeah, sure.’” Douglas’ response was a bit peculiar as one would think Marvel has informed him of the upcoming project. It almost seemed as if the actor was trying to save face in the line of questioning — that is, of course — he let it slip he’s returning for Ant-Man 3 just moments after the fact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Marvel world has really been a blast!” the actor exclaimed. “I love them, I’m having a great time. We’re starting a third [Ant-Man movie] in the beginning of January 2021.”

Douglas is one of many MCU actors confirmed to appear as an animated counterpart in What If…? along fellow Marvel talents like Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Dominic Cooper, Sean Gunn, Natalie Portman, David Dastmalchian, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Djimon Hounsou, Jeff Goldblum, and Michael Rooker, amongst others.

Other upcoming Marvel movies include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Announced properties without release dates include Ant-Man 3, Blade, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel.

What scenarios are you hoping to see play out most on Marvel’s What If…? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!