What Time Are The Grammy Awards?

Tonight is music’s big night with the 2019 Grammy Awards taking place it’s one that Black Panther fans aren’t going to want to miss. The awards will start at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Taking place live at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the Grammy Awards will be broadcast live, airing on CBS. You can also watch the show on CBS All Access or stream the Grammys on YouTube TV.

The Grammy Awards are presented by The Recording Academy in recognition of various achievements in the music industry and for Marvel fans, tonight has the potential to be a big one. Black Panther‘s soundtrack is nominated for a total of eight awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year for “All The Stars”, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and more.

The Black Panther soundtrack was compiled by Kendrick Lamar, himself a Grammy-award winning hip-hop artist. With fourteen total tracks and a running time of just under 50 minutes, the album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 charts last year.

When it comes to Black Panther, it’s not just the soundtrack that is getting the awards season love. In addition to the eight Grammy nominations, Black Panther was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama as well as Best Original Song and Best Original Score at the Golden Globes. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the film brought home awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture as well as Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. On top of all that, the film is up for seven Academy Awards, including Best Original Song for “All The Stars” as well as Best Picture and Best Original Score.

While the film has garnered a lot of critical acclaim both for the film itself as well as the music that helps bring it to life, Black Panther isn’t just a critical darling. The film is a massively popular and successful one at the box office, earning just over $700 million domestically, a sum that makes it the highest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the United States. It’s total box office haul of over $1.3 billion makes it the ninth-highest grossing film of all time.

When it comes to the Grammys, Black Panther will face some serious competition in its nominated categories. “All the Stars” is up against Childish Gambino’s “This is America” as well as A Star is Born‘s “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for Record of the Year and in the Album of the Year category, Black Panther faces competition from Janelle Monae’s Dirty Computer and Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy, so fans will want to be sure to tune in to see if Black Panther will take home the awards.

The 61st Grammy Awards air tonight, February 10th at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Black Panther is now available on home media and is available to stream on Netflix.