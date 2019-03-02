New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Rumored Release Time Frame Surfaces

As Avengers: Endgame inches near, a second full-length trailer is bound to drop sometime in the lead-up to the film. That drop could end up happening as soon as next week, according to TrailerTrack.

The preview-tracking site tweeted the speculation earlier today in response to a concerned fan. According to the site’s Twitter account, fans could be on the lookout for the highly-anticipated trailer between March 11th and 21st.

Yeah, we’re saying it’s likely between March 11 and 21 — TrailerTrack (@trailertrack) March 2, 2019

It should be noted that speculation from TrailerTrack is far from official confirmation from the studio — but the site does have past accuracies in tracking film previews. When it comes to a movie like Avengers: Endgame — where Marvel Studios has embraced unconventional marketing practices — nothing is ever guaranteed.

The timeline does seem to make sense, however. Captain Marvel finally zooms into theaters this week, allowing Marvel Studios and Disney to shift gears to full-on Avengers: Endgame promotion.

Speaking with ComicBook.com on the Captain Marvel press tour, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed a new Avengers: Endgame trailer would be coming soon. Though he wouldn’t drop an exact date, Feige confirmed the second trailer would drop sometime “before the movie is released.”

As of now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a barren wasteland in a post-Endgame world. So far, Spider-Man: Far From Home is the lone movie officially announced by the studio. Feige continued our interview by confirming that Marvel Studios has the next five or six years planned out, although he’s unsure whether or not they’ll be announcing the entire slate all at once.

“I don’t think we’ll be announcing five or six years, but we know sort of where we want to head in the next five or six years,” Feige said. “As we’ve been doing for years, aren’t going to announce anything post Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man: Far From Home until post Endgame and Spider-Man.”

Avengers: Endgame

hits theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Do you think any big revelations will be made in the second Avengers: Endgame trailer? Is there any chance we’ll get a look at the dusted heroes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

