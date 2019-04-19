Oddsmakers Reveal Those Most Likely to Die in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

There’s no easy way to say this, so we’re just going to throw it out there — Captain America (Chris Evans) is the oneAvenger most likely to die in Avengers: Endgame according to sportsbooks. In fact, sports betting site US-Bookies thinks its all but guaranteed the Super Soldier bites the dust in the upcoming blockbuster, placing his odds at an even 1/1 chance of dying.

The safest member of the original Avengers in Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), who has 10/1 odds of being killed, making her the most likely to make it out of the movie alive, according to the sports book. The other members of the Marvel trinity pace close behind Cap, with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) slapped with 2/1 odds while Thor has a somewhat good chance at making it out alive with 5/1 odds.

The last two of the original Avengers — the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) — appear to be reasonably safe as well, each with 8/1 odds on being slain. Betting on Avengers: Endgame isn’t legal stateside, so US-Bookies compiled data using overseas Endgame bettors.

Captain America has been a “favorite” among fans to die since MCU star Chris Evans posted a heartfelt tweet last October, seemingly saying goodbye to the character he’s played for the better part of the past decade. He’s since tried walking back the initial statement.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” Evans wrote on Twitter.

