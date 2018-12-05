Why Netflix Hasn’t Cancelled ‘The Punisher’ or ‘Jessica Jones’ Yet

After the cancellation of Daredevil earlier this week, it’s increasingly clear that the relationship between Netflix and Marvel Television has begun to deteriorate beyond repair. Daredevil is the fourth Marvel show Netflix has decided not to renew — after The Defenders, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage — leaving just two shows, The Punisher andJessica Jones, as active properties on the streaming giant.

Many fans are asking why The Punisher and Jessica Jones have yet to be canceled and the answer, quite frankly, is pretty self-explanatory. Both of the shows have a new season in the works, so it’d be reasonable to believe that Netflix is simply waiting for the latest seasons to premiere before axing either show.

Even though the streaming giant may not decide to order any future properties from Marvel Television, they’ve still invested millions in both of the shows and more than likely want to see the marketing and publicity of the shows through to the end.

Neither of the shows has yet to be assigned a release date, but it’s pretty safe to bet both seasons will hit Netflix in the first half of 2019. The second season of The Punisher wrapped production earlier this August and Jessica Jones season three is still in production.

Netflix announced last Thursday that they reached the decision to not renew the Erik Oleson-led Daredevil for a fourth season. Though somewhat anticipated — especially after the cancellation of the much-improved sophomore outings of both Iron Fist and Luke Cage — the move was still shocking to fans and critics alike.

In the same vein as previous cancellation notices, Netflix told fans that Ol’ Hornhead would be appearing in other properties for Marvel in the future.

“Marvel is extremely grateful to the huge audience that loved Marvel’s Daredevil,” Marvel said in a statement. “From the moment of young Matt’s first act of heroism to the birth of Page, Murdock, & Nelson, it has been a unbelievable journey. We are incredibly proud of the amazing showrunners and writers starting with Drew Goddard and Steven DeKnight, Marco Ramirez and Doug Petrie and Erik Oleson, Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D’Onofrio and our casts who brought our characters to life with such excellence, and every one of the fantastic crews in NYC. We look forward to more adventures with the Man without Fear in the future.”

The first two seasons of Jessica Jones and first season of The Punisher are now streaming on Netflix.