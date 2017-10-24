Kevin Feige Confirms Spider-Man Won’t Appear In Venom Movie

Fans of everyone’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man have been in the middle of quite the game of he-said-she-said over the course of the past few days. When asked at a press junket whether Tom Holland’s Peter Parker would be appearing in Sony’s Venom movie, Sony executive Amy Pascal offered a coy “couldn’t say” comment, leading one to believe that the discussion was at least happening somewhere in the background.

Now, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige — the mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe — has put an immediate stop to all of that Spidey talk. According to Feige, Spider-Man will not be appearing in Venom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

UP NEXT: Spider-Man: Homecoming Is the Best Spider-Man Movie (Review)

“No,” Feige told Variety when asked whether Spidey would appear in Venom. “No, I think the folks there are making a great Venom movie and I don’t know much about it, but I know they’re off to a good start with Tom Hardy.”

You heard it from the man himself, Spidey fans — Peter Parker won’t be appearing in the Venom movie, which is currently slated to begin production later this fall in anticipation of a 2018 release.

Can’t wait to get your Spider-Man fix? Be sure to check out Spidey’s solo MCU debut next week in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

MORE SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING: Peter Parker Confirmed To Have Appeared In Iron Man 2 / Jon Watts Involved With Avengers: Infinity War / Uncle Ben Never Considered For Homecoming / Homecoming Director Likely To Return For Sequel

You can find the official synopsis for Homecoming below, which has a 4.13 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly, Bokeem Woodbine, with Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr. It also includes Jon Favreau, Martin Starr, Kenneth Choi, Michael Mando, Selenis Leyva, Isabella Amara, Jorge Lendeborg, Jr., JJ Totah, and Hannibal Buress.