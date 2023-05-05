Karen Gillan Wraps on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: "I Don't Know if Nebula Will Return Beyond This."

✖





Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Karen Gillan has wrapped filming on the project. The actress penned a thankful message to James Gunn and all the fans on Instagram today. It's been an emotional time for the entire cast and crew as they stare down the possible end of the Guardians. The team has been together for a decade as Gillan notes in her post. Over the course of that time, the MCU has grown to unimaginable heights. Gunn's team of "scrappy" heroes has become a fan-favorite with millions of fans. It's not an exaggeration to say that Volume 3 is one of the most anticipated films of next year. Much of the plot is being kept under wraps. No one knows if all of the Guardians will make it out of the next installment okay. But, hope springs eternal for the fans. Check out her message down below.

She wrote, "And that's a wrap on Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3!!!!! I don't know if Nebula will return beyond this, it's possible that this is her final chapter. And if that's the case, then I just want to say thank you to @jamesgunn for giving me such an interesting, complex and fascinating character to play. I have enjoyed this exploration more than any other character I've played. That was one hell of a decade. Thanks for watching… #nebula #gotgvol3"

Murmurs continue to echo through the Internet about who Chukwudi Iwuji will be playing in Volume 3. Also along for the ride with the Guardians is Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. The debate online has been nothing if not intense. The Peacemaker star explained how he's approaching the role with Variety.

"The production is so big. James and I, we're picking up where we left off," Iwuji teased his mystery character in Volume 3. "[The character] is very different from Murn. It requires different stuff from me. The way James works with me is pretty much the same, which is he trusts my choices – but at the same time when I give him a choice, he's ready to push it further. He's making me push myself. This character needs an extremism that I didn't need to really tap into in Peacemaker that I'm tapping into here. Our relationship remains the same, one of enjoyment, mutual love and trust."

"It's a lot different. Murn is a very contained guy with bursts of anger and emotion. What I'm dealing with is a completely different guy, who, let's just say, is the extreme opposite of Murn in many ways," the actor added. "It's a different kind of world and universe."

The Guardians of the Galaxy return on July 8th as they fly through the cosmos during Thor: Love and Thunder.

