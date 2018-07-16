Tom Holland Creeps on Tom Hiddleston and Other Marvel Stars at Wimbledon

Marvel fans had fun Sunday pointing out Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Tom Hiddleston enjoying the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final.

The three English actors attended the match between Kevin Anderson and Novak Djokovic separately, and fans couldn’t help but have fun with the festivities — even pointing out Hiddleston’s apparently better seats.

Holland, who attended with father Dominic, shared a peek at Hiddleston on his Instagram story, captioning the sneaky shot with “I spy a Loki.”

Holland had less difficulty getting a shot of Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson and Luke Evans: the pair posed for a smiley selfie with the Hollands. Elsewhere, Cumberbatch was seated next to Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne.

“My first Wimbledon,” the Spider-Man star captioned an Instagram post showing him posed in his Sunday best. “Thank you @ralphlauren for having me and congrats [winner] @djokernole for obvious reasons.”

Holland is in London filming Spider-Man: Far From Home, which takes high school student Peter Parker overseas alongside friends Michelle (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon), both of whom have been spotted on set in recent days.

Because of Holland and Cumberbatch’s chemistry on-screen and off in light of Avengers: Infinity War, speculation arose Doctor Strange would reappear in the Homecoming sequel as the Sorcerer Supreme won’t headline his own movie until at least 2020 — but Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige recently candidly shot down such rumors, saying he “[doesn’t] wanna get people excited.”

AFTER ALL, HE IS A KING

Loki has a better seat than all the other Avengers #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/rj6CCU78Ht — #neversettle (@Drew_B_H_) July 15, 2018

WEBGARDIUM LEVIOSA

Dom: OH MY GOD ITS EMMA WATSON ILY SO MUCH

Tom: *ok I gotta act cool, I’m just gonna look away like idc. Oh my god it’s Emma Watson. Be cool, be cool* pic.twitter.com/YKfvByJh3u — ᴊᴏᴀɴɴᴀ (@mcuhollnd) July 15, 2018

BELLE OF THE (TENNIS) BALL

Dom, Tom, Emma Watson and Luke Evans. #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/H62bsTQFOX — Tom Holland didn’t wanna go (@TomHollandINA) July 15, 2018

LOWKEY CREEPING ON LOKI

tom holland, you’re doing amazing sweetie pic.twitter.com/S0EYEvRWC5 — anshe ? (@valkyrieIoki) July 15, 2018

NOW YOU WISH MARK RUFFALO WAS THERE

TOM HIDDLESTON

TOM HOLLAND

EMMA WATSON

EDDIE REDMAYNE

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH



ALL IN THE SAME PLACE, I’M SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/h6h4pPgsAY — perla is proud of darren (@marvelsmike) July 15, 2018

JUST OVER HERE EXUDING BRITISHNESS

Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland, Ben, Eddie and Emma are all in wimbledon and wow these pictures are radiating their britishness im in the floor pic.twitter.com/bSV2BtMtjv — gwen (@aestheticIoki) July 15, 2018

BEST FRIENDS, TIL DUST DO US PART