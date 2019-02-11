Disney Seeking to Replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the MCU

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is a staple of the X-Men franchise, with the actor finally leaving the character behind with 2017’s Logan. According to franchise producer Lauren Shuler Donner, even the X-Men joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe won’t be enticing enough to bring Jackman back, and Disney will aim to replace him with a younger actor.

“Hugh, just the physicality of it all, just to bulk up,” the producer detailed on a Television Critics Association panel. “This man worked so hard to bulk up, would get up at four in the morning to bulk and eat protein meals every two hours because his natural state, they used to call him Worm when he was a kid. So his natural state is a very skinny guy. Once you reach a certain age, the body just won’t go anymore. I think he was wise to say, ‘I’m at that point. I can’t do it.’ Now, that doesn’t mean he can’t come back as older Wolverine. You never know. Future Wolverine, you never know.”

With the timeline of when the X-Men could be incorporated into the MCU somewhat unclear and with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige focused on the characters he can currently work with, it sounds as though determining the approach to finding a new Wolverine has yet to be decided.

“I don’t know what Kevin’s thinking honestly. I don’t even think Kevin knows,” Donner shared about the search for a new Wolverine. “I think Kevin’s still dealing with this wealth of characters and trying to make sense of them.”

To say that Jackman’s debut as Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men was his breakout role would be an understatement. The status of the superhero genre was in a much different place two decades ago, with most of the cast being comprised of younger stars on the rise.

The success of the superhero genre not only saw the films bring in bigger names, but also allowed the stars of the films to pursue bigger projects. Thanks to playing Wolverine, Hugh Jackman is currently one of the most recognizable and acclaimed actors in the world, having earned multiple other exciting opportunities in film and theater.

Whether Feige will attempt to identify a burgeoning talent to embrace the role or find an established actor to put their spin on the character will be revealed in due time, as each passing day brings us closer to the X-Men entering the MCU officially.

