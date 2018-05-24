The Wolverine Logan One:12 Collective Figure is Live

The Marvel Comics Wolverine/Logan figure is the latest in Mezco Toys’ outstanding One:12 Collective lineup, and you can add one to your collection right here for $80 with free shipping slated for December. The official description and full list of features can be found below.

“Soldier • Weapon • Mutant. The One:12 Collective Logan figure invokes his rugged and feral nature. He features three head portraits, a cowboy hat, a dog tag, a fitted tank-top with jeans, a belt with a western-style buckle, a leather-like jacket with a functional zipper, and cowboy boots. Logan comes with six interchangeable hands – both with and without his trademark claws extended.”

“Born James Howlett, Logan was one of the most prolific X-Men before his tenure as Wolverine came to an end. Now in search of a quieter life, Logan must face the limited nature of his regenerative abilities while also coming to the aid of those who need his help.”

Features:

• One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

• Three (3) head portraits

• Hand painted authentic detailing

• Approximately 16cm tall

• Six (6) interchangeable hands

• One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

• One (1) pair of clawed fists (L&R)

• One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)



Costume:

• Tailored tank-top

• Belt with western-style buckle

• Jeans

• Leather-like jacket

• Cowboy boots



Accessories:

• One (1) dog tag

• One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

• One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

On a related note, the most coveted of the final Toys ‘R’ Us Marvel Legends exclusives has finally found a new home. The Avengers: Infinity War Marvel Legends Thor, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot 6-inch figure three pack is available to pre-order right here at Entertainment Earth for the standard $49.99 with shipping slated for July.

This set has been very difficult to find at Toys ‘R’ Us as they liquidate inventory, and and there’s no telling how many units Entertainment Earth has secured, so grab one while you can. The official description reads:

“So a blaster-toting raccoon, an angst-ridden teenage tree, and an Asgardian god walk into a galaxy… What, you were expecting a punchline? With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This 6-inch Marvel Legends Thor, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot 3-pack features 3 highly articulated figures with movie-inspired designs, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. Imagine Thor, the God of Thunder himself, joining forces with everyone’s favorite space-hopping mercenary duo, Rocket and Groot, to guard the galaxy against the forces of evil! Create epic interplanetary adventures with these 6-inch scale figures from the Marvel Legends Series, where heroes and villains are more than super; they’re legendary. Includes 3 figures and 2 accessories.“

At the time of writing, there are three other former Toys ‘R’ Us exclusive Marvel Legends packs that are still up for grabs at the regular price. Grab them below before the markups start.

Marvel Legends Vision and Scarlet Witch 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Pack: $39.99 – Ships in June

Both empowered by the Mind Stone, Vision and Scarlet Witch are powerful forces in the throes of battle. With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This Marvel’s Vision and Scarlet Witch 2-pack features 2 highly articulated figures with movie-inspired designs, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. Includes 2 6-inch scale action figures with 4 accessories.

Marvel Legends Ant-Man and Stinger 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Pack: $39.99 – Ships in June

Take flight with the Marvel Legends Ant-Man and Stinger 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Pack – Exclusive. With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This Ant-Man and Stinger 2-pack features 2 highly articulated figures with movie-inspired designs, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. Includes 2 6-inch scale action figures.

Marvel Legends Hydra Soldier 2-Pack 6-inch Action Figures: $39.99 – Ships in July

Driven by rage, these advanced Hydra super soldiers are prone to clash with anyone in their paths. The Marvel Legends Hydra Soldier 2-Pack 6-inch Action Figures includes figures and accessories so you can build out an entire Hydra army! With the Marvel Legends Series, kids and collectors alike can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. With this Marvel’s Hydra Soldiers 2-pack, featuring highly-articulated and comic-inspired 6-inch Marvel’s Hydra Soldier figure and Hydra Enforcer figure, Marvel fans can imagine recreating the action from their favorite Marvel adventures.

