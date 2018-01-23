Wolverine is Going “Old Woman Laura”

Wolverine fans have met Old Man Logan. Now its time to get familiar with Old Woman Laura.

In April, Marvel Comics will launch the “Old Woman Laura” story in the pages of All-New Wolverine #33 and All-New Wolverine #34 by Tom Taylor and Ramon Rosanas. In keeping with the spirit of the “Old Man Logan” storyline, this story takes place in a future where current Wolverine Laura Kinney has stopped being Wolverine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a few differences between this story’s set up and that of “Old Man Logan.” For one, Logan’s retirement meant the end of Wolverine. In Laura’s case, she’ passed the mantle on. Judging by the cover, it looks to be Gabby who is now Wolverine while Laura is busy ruling utopian society. That’s another big difference compared to the dystopian, supervillain-ruled wasteland of “Old Man Logan.”

Lastly, Logan never quite became Wolverine again. Laura will be back in the Wolverine costume in the second chapter of “Old Woman Laura.” And it looks like she’s going up again Doctor Doom.

Check out the covers and solicitation text for the first two chapters of “Old Woman Laura” below. Both issues go on sale in April.

ALL-NEW WOLVERINE #33

TOM TAYLOR (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

VENOM 30TH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

OLD WOMAN LAURA BEGINS!

In the not-too-distant future, the world is a utopia where heroes have succeeded in bringing peace worldwide. At the head of this utopia is none other than Laura Kinney, who’s passed on her mantle of Wolverine and is living her best life as Madripoor’s benevolent queen. But a long simmering evil will force Laura, out of retirement and back into the blue-and-yellow. This final journey will take everything Laura has to give….maybe even her life.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALL-NEW WOLVERINE #34

TOM TAYLOR (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

OLD WOMAN LAURA Part 2

• Though most of the world’s problems have been solved in the future, that doesn’t mean there are no opportunities to SNIKT every now and then…

• …and now that Laura’s back in the suit, she’s finding those opportunities aplenty.

• Plus: GUEST STARS you’d never believe and exotic locales you never thought you’d visit!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99