How to Watch the Deadpool & Wolverine Movies in Order (And Where to Find Them)

Deadpool & Wolverine has easily been one of the year's biggest movies, grossing over $1 billion at the global box office and breaking the Internet on multiple occasions. The Marvel Studios film finally made its way onto digital this week, which has led fans both new and old to dive back into the duo's adventures.

If you've been waiting to get the complete picture of Wade Wilson / Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan Howlett / Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) from the comfort of your own home, there are a few ways — and a few different streaming platforms — that you can use to make it happen.

How to Watch Deadpool and Wolverine Movies in Order

It's safe to say that the canon of Fox's previous X-Men movies, which served as the home of Reynolds' Deadpool and Jackman's Wolverine prior to this year's Deadpool & Wolverine, is a little convoluted. Jackman originated the character in 2000's X-Men, and has continued to play the character despite a few attempts at a reboot with 2011's X-Men: First Class and the conclusion of 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. This diverging and converging canon make it difficult to outline Wolverine's story into a single linear timeline, so it might be easier to watch the movies in the order in which they were released. This also makes folding in the Deadpool movies a bit easier, as both 2016's Deadpool and 2018's Deadpool 2 directly respond to plot points in the X-Men films that came before them.

The only exception might be 2009's infamous X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a prequel which serves as the first onscreen meeting of Deadpool and Wolverine, but has become less and less canonical as the franchise has gone along. Given its point in the overall timeline, depending on your preference, you can either watch X-Men Origins prior to 2000's X-Men, or in between The Last Stand and First Class.

Deadpool and Wolverine Movies in Release Order

X-Men (2000)

X2 (2003)

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

X-Men: First Class (2011)

The Wolverine (2013)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Deadpool (2016)

Logan (2017)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Where to Stream Deadpool and Wolverine Movies

Despite being released by Fox, all of Deadpool and Wolverine's prior cinematic appearances are streaming exclusively on Disney+. At the time of this writing, the only outlier is actually Deadpool & Wolverine itself, which is only available to purchase on PVOD platforms for a window before it will eventually arrive on Disney+.

While an exact Disney+ premiere date has not been set for Deadpool & Wolverine, the timeline of previous theatrical releases on the platform could make it available in November.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.