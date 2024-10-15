Marvel Reveals First Look at New Hero Hulkette’s Spider-Boy Debut

Marvel is set to introduce its newest hero to the rest of the universe, and now Marvel has given fans a first look at the green powerhouse known as Hulkette ahead of her big Spider-Boy debut. Hulkette was first created as part of last year’s New Champions variant covers, with Hulkette appearing on the cover for Sensational She-Hulk #1 from artist Mirka Andolfo, and now she’s getting her official introduction to the Marvel Comics universe in the pages of Spider-Boy #13. Those who pick up the issue won’t just meet Hulkette though, and that’s in addition to what Spider-Boy writer Dan Slott teases as a big surprise in regards to her origin story. The fun begins in Spider-Boy #13, and you can check out Hulkette on the Mark Bagley-created cover below.

Who Are The New Champions?

Hulkette is the latest New Champion to get her full introduction in the comics, and the other additions have been showing up across the Marvel Universe. Liberty showed up in the pages of Spider-Woman, while Maystorm called Ultimate X-Men home. Fantasma popped up in Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Special, and Amaranth was seen in the pages of Scarlet Witch #6.

Once Hulkette jumps in, everyone will have had their formal introduction, and fans will get to see their adventures play out in the upcoming New Champions series. We don’t know much about that series just yet, but Marvel is teasing that the new group of heroes will “change the Marvel Universe as we know it” in that series, so the stakes and the hype are already rather high for their big team-up.

Now Hulkette is up to bat, but fans will also be meeting her trainer Enormo. Her origin story will start to be revealed in Spider-Boy #13, but that story will be rolled out over time, and Slott is teasing a big surprise for Hulkette’s origin story as well.

Slott said, “You’ll get a chance to meet Hulkette and her trainer, Enormo, as they get drawn into the action-packed events of Spider-Boy and Spider-Girl’s overseas adventure in Madripoor! We’ll learn more about Hulkette and her powers as she faces off against Spider-Boy and Daredevil. There’s a big surprise in store for Marvel fans when we finally drop the secret of her origins… but for now, if you want to see this pint-sized powerhouse throw her first punches on the page, this is the issue where her journey begins.”

SPIDER-BOY #13 – 75960620785501311

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art and Cover by PACO MEDINA

First Appearance Spoiler Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY – 75960620785501351

On Sale 11/27

Those who have been keeping up with Spider-Boy have seen him go on quite the journey, as he’s been bounced around different universes and worlds in order to restore the history that no one can seem to remember. He finally got his wish, though not everything is exactly as he had hoped. That led to a team-up with Daredevil and the introduction of a new Spider-Girl, so to say Bailey’s life got more complicated is an understatement. Hulkette will only complicate things further, but hopefully when all is said and done they can settle their differences.

Are you excited for Hulkette’s debut? You can talk all things comics and Marvel with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!