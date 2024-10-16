Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/16/2024

Happy new comic book day! It’s another major week in comics, and the ComicBook staff have come together to break down and review as many of the big comics releasing this week as possible. Now obviously this isn’t every single comic on stands, but we’re breaking down new releases from Marvel, DC, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Oni Press, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, DSTLRY, and more!

We’ve also carved out some additional space for three of this week’s biggest books, including The Exorcism at Penn 1600 #1, Batman and Robin: Year One #1, and Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #1, so if our smaller review here piques your interest, make sure to check out the full review for a much more comprehensive analysis of all three issues. As for ratings, we keep things simple with a whole or half number out of five, and you can check out some of our previous reviews right here. With all that said, let’s get to this week’s new comics!

DC

Action Comics #1071

Action Comics #1071 takes Superman to the Phantom Zone and sees him start to investigate whatever is going on there only to get hit with a shocking surprise when he sees who is behind the Phantom King. It’s an action-filled issue that sees Superman fight a giant spider creature while also testing his own limits. It’s not exactly clear what is going on overall, but that twist reveal certainly hints at something exciting going forward and gives the whole thing momentum. The Supergirl story is also interesting and sees a major complication thrown at Supergirl and again, while what is really going on remains a mystery, things get pushed to the next level making this whole issue overall one that just hooks readers even further. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Batman and Robin: Year One #1

Overall, Batman and Robin: Year One is a solid read. While there is a little bit of an issue with tone at points, specifically in regard to how we are introduced to Dick and then how he actually is presented, the story does a good job of offering a fresh take on the early dynamic of, well, DC’s dynamic duo. By centering things on the idea of Bruce as a parent just as much as a hero, Waid and Samnee have created a story that is interesting and unique, but still offers the promise of a classic Batman and Robin adventure.

– Nicole Drum (Click here for full review)

Rating: 4 out of 5

Catwoman #69

Selina Kyle gets a back-to-basics revamp for the All-In era, with almost all of the positives that that could entail. Torunn Gronbekk’s script takes a familiar enough premise and presents it with an intimate and lyrical quality, one that is matched pretty well by Fabiana Mascolo’s clean art and Patricio Delpeche’s noirish colors. While there’s no telling exactly how this arc will set itself apart from previous Catwoman eras, the work on display from this creative team is already exciting. – Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter #4

Both the main story from Jay Kristoff and backup story from Tom Taylor balance high-octane action with genuine pathos towards their parent-child relationships. While Tirso’s aesthetic choices on the main story are a bit more visually outstanding, Riccardo Federici’s art also delivers some cleverly conceived moments of action and gore. This spinoff is turning me into a believer of the larger franchise that Dark Knights of Steel has become.”

– Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Green Lantern #16

The Green Lantern Civil Corps Special put a few big ideas into motion, and those ideas land with massive impact in Green Lantern #16. Things teased in the special have immediate consequences as the next major arc gets underway, and if you thought the Special was big, it’s nothing compared to what goes down in #16. Jeremy Adams will have Lantern fans of all kinds losing their minds at various times in the issue, and Xermanico and Romulo Fajardo Jr. might have created one of my favorite issues of the series to date just based on constructs alone, though that Mogo scene is a sight to behold as well. Adams continues to pull together the threads from Green Lantern and Green Lantern: War Journal, and the way those elements and characters come together is delightful, including one particular first meeting that had me reeling from the reveal but also has so many amazing possibilities. Green Lantern #16 followed up a special issue and might have just managed to run circles around it, and the next issue can’t get here soon enough. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Jenny Sparks #3

Jenny Sparks #3 doesn’t really seem like it knows exactly what story it is trying to tell. The storyline continues between two timelines, this time with Jenny in the Middle East in 2004 confronting Superman on his non-involvement in matters of war and the present where the issue of Captain Atom at the bar only escalates. While it is obvious that there is supposed to be some parallel between the two storylines, it doesn’t really feel like it comes together. Like the previous issue, it’s very dense and one gets the idea that this is another story that may only make sense once it’s complete but, unfortunately, at this point, it feels like we are no further into the story than when we started. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Titans #16

Titans’ fresh start in the All-In era arrives with some potential, as well as a few flaws. John Layman’s script decently balances the team’s different personality types, but does get periodically bogged down by shortsighted narrative beats. Pete Woods’ art is also somewhat of a mixed bag, delivering gorgeously-rendered action sequences one moment and awkward facial expressions the next. It will remain to be seen if this Titans arc becomes a major jumping-on point for new readers, but at least conceptually, there is promise. – Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

Wonder Woman #14

Wonder Woman #14 finally gives us Trinity’s origin story. Overall, it’s a sad and beautiful story of loss and hope that is at times really elegantly written. But it is also stretched a little thin in spots with certain elements — such as the Fates — inserted into things in a way that almost doesn’t feel necessary and somewhat distracts from the core emotional pieces of things. There’s also a bit of the story being told out of order that does, at points, make it a little hard to follow exactly what is going on. Beyond that, however, this issue has some of the most gorgeous Wonder Woman art we’ve seen yet — and that says something considering how stunning this series has been overall. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

World’s Finest #32

Waid is once again given quite the sandbox to play in when it comes to the best superhero book that DC Comics is printing today. In fighting against the villainous Eclipso, not only do we get the chance for the prolific writer to tackle the Justice Society but give Robin his chance to shine. As mentioned in my past review for this latest World’s Finest arc, Dan Mora is taking a break from the series, and while Gutierrez does a serviceable job, its a tough act to follow. Still, the series remains the gold standard for DC, even if its main artist is working on other projects in the DCU at the moment. The fight against Eclipso here is one that shows the best of DC’s heroes and once again proves how World’s Finest remains a must-read book for superhero fans. – Evan Valentine

Rating 4 out of 5

Marvel Comics

Avengers Assemble #2

Avengers Assemble #2 tries to keep the cooks, fun, old-school Avengers vibes going with a story about the new emergency response squad fighting ghost apes but it feels like a book that didn’t get the time and attention it needed, There’s a new penciled and inker team involved in Scott Eaton and Elisabetta D’Amico and the later doesn’t hold back with the blacks. It is, perhaps, an effort to give the ghost ape story some dark horror vibes but ultimately muddies much of the line work and makes the entire visual aesthetic feel cramped and heavy. Writer Steve Orlando tries to lighten the mood with fun character banter and interludes to the new and old team members still at the mansion bonding, though some of these vignettes are marred by confusing lettering placement. While the pitch is fun, it’s ultimately a pretty straightforward plot enlivened by a little extra focus on character, but hamstrung by some fundamental stumbles in most other departments.

– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Crypt of Shadows #1

The 2024 edition of this Halloween-centric one-shot is another fun little story from Marvel, but its biggest fault is that frankly the thing is too short. Leaving the readers wanting more is usually a good thing but by the time many of the stories in Crypt of Shadows #1 get started they’re already over. The standouts from this issue include “The Green Tide,” a Man-Thing Namor crossover from Benjamin Percy and Raffaele Ienco, and “Monster Games” a Kraven, Blade, Werewolf by Night story from Jason Loo and Carlos Magno. On the whole a fun read but not one that blows the doors off. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25

Giving Miles a villainous side with these vampire powers could be a really tough sell, but its his inner monologue here that allows it all to work. His internal struggles with power and responsibility are clear, crisp, and sometimes moving. The inner monologue can make or break a lot of Spider-Man stories. Thankfully, this falls into the former category.

– Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #1

Marc Spector made his grand return in the pages Blood Hunt, and then he dealt with the Moon Knight imposter who had taken up the mantle during his time away. Now that some of the dust has settled, Jed MacKay, Alessandro Cappuccio, Rachelle Rosenberg, and Cory Petit are getting back to the core of what’s made this run so special, and it all kicks off in Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #1. Few teams are able to capture the core concepts of a character, let alone all of them, but this team has never struggled in that regard, and such is the case once again as a new era in the Moon Knight mythos begins. The Midnight Mission is back, and they haven’t lost a step. – Matthew Aguilar (Click here for full review)

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Mystique #1

This series starts a little slow, following characters that aren’t necessarily vital to its plot. When Mystique and Nick Fury take over, though, this spy saga sings. Mystique is menacing and intriguing, while Fury acts the part of a foil trying to pull off the impossible with very little at his disposal. There’s a lot to be excited about in this series going forward.

– Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Spider-Man: Reign 2 #4

Reign 2 is trying to do entirely too much. There are far too many ideas at play here for any of them to find any solid footing. And this version of Peter just isn’t all that interesting, no matter how many interesting scenarios are thrust upon him. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #2

The Star Wars comics have had some success filling in the gaps from the stories in the movies, but Insurgency Rising just isn’t nearly as strong as some of its predecessors. It’s nice to have more time with Leia, and getting some actual Zorii Bliss backstory is nice, but none of it is enough to hold the whole issue on its shoulders. On top of that, a lot of the character art is seriously lacking. There’s little consistency and it makes for a frustrating read. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

The Spectacular Spider-Men #8

The Arcadium might have been defeated by Peter Parker and Miles Morales but the scars left by Arcade and Mentallo are still fresh. Routinely in superhero fare, readers don’t see much in the way of battles having psychological effects on the heroes themselves so Weismann takes an interesting position when it comes to your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Men. Ramos is replaced by Laiso and Genolet, who both do a fantastic job of sticking to the previous artist’s style and capturing the emotions of the Daily Grind’s patronage. Spectacular Spider-Men remains the best Spider-Man book on the market today and Weisman is leading Miles and Pete on an interesting, introspective journey that has some amazing superheroing along the way. – Evan Valentine

Rating 4.5 out of 5

Ultimate Spider-Man #10

Hickman is joined by guest artist David Messina for this latest issue of the Ultimate Spider-Man and truly highlights one of the best, lesser-discussed parts of this new take on the Wallcrawler. Jonah and Ben Parker are the new dynamic duo of the comic book scene and they are front and center here in a story that is intriguing and jam-packed despite not seeing Peter throw on his special suit once to fight crime. The back-and-forth dialogue between these old friends looking to crack a new case is infectious, and it’s quite the feat that Hickman can weave an issue where you find yourself enraptured by the story without any superheroics whatsoever. Ultimate Spider-Man #10 works as an excellent stand-alone issue that truly demonstrates the strength of the series’ concept and how this new universe is one worth sticking with. – Evan Valentine

Rating 4.5 out of 5

Uncanny X-Men #4

Uncanny X-Men remains the book to beat in the post-Krakoa era of Marvel’s mightiest mutants. To start, Sarah Gaunt is an interesting new villain to the X-mythos, along with her ties to Charles Xavier and what said ties mean for the current state of the X-Men. Writer Gail Simone has a lot of plates spinning at once but she makes the act of juggling said plates appear effortless. On top of Sarah, Rogue’s new team is still dealing with taking in new mutants to their “humble abode” and now that they’re being placed into the line of fire, the storyline is heating up in the best ways. I would be remiss if I also didn’t touch upon David Marquez’s amazing art here, capturing both emotional, quieter moments alongside hard-hitting ones that see Rogue trying to take down Charles’ evil-ex. Uncanny has a lot going for it and I’m anxious to see what else Simone has in store for this team because it’s tough to find many faults here. – Evan Valentine

Rating 4.5 out of 5

Wolverine #2

Wolverine’s new status in the post-Krakoa era is one that sounds good on paper, but in execution, there are more than a few holes in this boat. For a story that relies on Logan stories wherein he is fending off his Berserker rage in the wilds of Canada, the second issue is wildly introspective. Wolverine finds himself monologuing throughout the entirety of the issue, breaking a pivotal rule in “show, don’t tell”. What the creative team does here with the Wendigo, aka taking on a new approach to the hairy albino monster, is serviceable but it almost seems as though this new story abandons the seeds that were planted in the first issue. From this second issue, Wolverine’s story might be dealing with more problems than Department H. – Evan Valentine

Rating 2.5 out of 5

Image Comics

Destro #5

Destro’s mini-series comes to an end, offering an interesting characterization of the “iron monger” and how COBRA is the perfect fit for the world that he wants to forge. The Energon Universe is one that has been able to capitalize on the strongest aspects of its heroes and villains, while also weaving the lines of modernizing the approach of both GI Joe and the Transformers. Destro’s fight against COBRA’s most famous twins and his interactions with Cobra Commander works well here, setting the stage for the antithesis of GI Joe to fully take root. The mini-series conclusion also hints at the future of the comic book run as a whole, planting some interesting seeds for the crossover universe. – Evan Valentine

Rating 4 Out Of 5

Falling In Love On The Path To Hell #5

To put it simply, this issue is stunning — both as a progression of the series’ ambitious plot, and as a rumination on love. Gerry Duggan and Garry Brown’s script traverses realities and points in time with a satisfying ease, which is matched by Chris O’Halloran’s expressve and rustic art. This series continues to impress in so many ways. – Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Local Man #25

Local Man’s final (for now) issue is exactly the finale it deserves… and so much more. Jack’s status quo as a superhero and a man culminates in a matter that is surprising and heartfelt, both to its cast of characters and to the mere concept of Image’s superhero boom. Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs’ work on this series has been truly unparalleled, and as sad as I am that this chapter is over, I am absolutely looking forward to whatever their combined future holds. – Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

Radiant Black #30

The Catalyst War’s thrilling conclusion is finally here, and unlike some of the previous issues, issues 30 and 30. 5 are really part 1 and part 2 of this story as opposed to alternate viewpoints that weave together. This story has been incredibly ambitious, and despite the challenges inherent with the sort of scale and number of layers to all this, Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark have found a way to navigate it relatively smoothly. Once the issue gets past the trials explanation it really hits high gear, bouncing from frenetic chaos on the battlefield to complex conversations about turning away from what you know with ease. Marcelo Costa, Eduardo Ferigato, Raul Angulo, and Rod Fernandes pivot with ease as well, and there’s a sense of scale in this issue and its companion that is absurdly impressive and never gets old. The action is intense and the stakes are high, and while some of the bigger concepts might be a tad difficult to get your head around sometimes, it’s a stellar penultimate issue.

– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Radiant Black #30.5

If Radiant Black #30.5 was truly a swan song for the character, it would be one hell of a final note, but as it stands, it’s still one hell of a finale to one of the most ambitious events in comic memory. The Catalyst War has been built in a variety of ways and through multiple points of view along the way, and it all leads to one of the best issues in the series to date. Radiant Black #30. 5 delivers epic action and a wealth of fan service for those who have followed along and invested in the rich and ever-expanding Massive-Verse. Did you want to see a fan favorite? It’s likely they’re here, and even if they don’t get a huge amount of screen time, it’s amazing to see your favorites come together for a common cause, and all of them look fantastic thanks to the talents of Marcelo Costa and Eduardo Ferigato. Meanwhile, Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark bring it all back to Nathan and Marshall, and their story features some welcome twists and turns before coming to a satisfying and rewarding conclusion. This isn’t the end of Radiant Black, but it does feel like the end of an era in that story, and that era landed the plane brilliantly – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

The Department of Truth #26

The Department of Truth #26 takes a detour in the vortex of fiction, rumor, and reality that surrounds Marilyn Monroe. Guest artist Alison Sampson and colorist Jordie Bellaire show stunning skill and versatility in making the reader feel unmoored in Monroe’s presence, as does the agent who visits her. Repeating panels used as background draw on Munroe’s film presence while making her seem to pop out of the page. The facial expressions in the artwork convey a wild swinging between a joyfully innocent woman and one who is entirely capable of seducing a president. Gilded colors drive home the opulence of the persona’s existence. It’s a gorgeous comic that is at times unnerving for its unrestrained beauty.

– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Ultramega #6

There’s no arguing with James Harren’s artwork. The introduction of the Ultramega planet into this series’ mythos has provided him an opportunity to channel more of that big, epic energy that he infused its debut issue while continuing to draw smaller scale but not less effectively kinetic action on Earth and weird little guys like the walking taking giant severed head that is our main character’s father. Unfortunately, the plot still feels scattered and unfocused, leaving little to hang all this wonderful artwork on. There are hints that these varied plot threads may soon coalesce into a tighter narrative. Until then, it’s mostly a fun ride with some incredible scenery. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Witchblade #4

The new Witchblade series remains a surprisingly fun read, one where the reinvention of the character and its mythology has not only taken on a more modern storytelling sensibility but one that seems to actually care about where it’s headed. Scribe Marguerite Bennett is planting seeds in each issue that make picking up the next a necessity and this one is no different while series artist Giuseppe Cafaro delivers amazing panel design that functions as both character work and pushes the story forward. Don’t sleep on the new Witchblade, it’s surprising in many ways. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers

Epitaphs From The Abyss #4

Epitaphs from the Abyss #4 might be the most chilling issue yet, this time with three stories that actually deliver unsettling scares. With stories that take on paranormal/monster streamers and their need to exploit lore for content, toxic marriage, and influencer and wellness fads, this trio of stories goes in some very dark directions. The real standout is Amy Roy & Claire Roe’s “The Perfect Pearl” but really, the whole issue is solid.

– Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Grim #20

A pivotal new issue in Grim arrives with series scribe Stephanie Phillips delivering a story that’s equal parts sexy and mysterious while also totally unique. Flaviano’s artwork manages to channel both of these descriptors throughout its pages while also making some of the dialogue punchlines land even harder with some hilarious panels. Series color artist Rico Renzi elevates the entire piece though, capturing the specific moods of each moment and the bizarre otherworldly lands on each page. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution #3

The Last Ronin II has been a slow burn, focused more on establishing this new generation of turtles as characters, and their superpowers, than on the plot transpiring mostly in the background, and that remains true through most of the series’ third issue. That this story’s villain is still barely present is in stark contrast to the first Last Ronin story, which was laser-focused on Michelangelo’s vendetta against Oroku Hiroto. That said, The Last Ronin II #3 remains an entertaining read. All that focus on the new characters has laid off in giving them distinct personalities to playfully bounce off of one another. There are some other beats here that play with the idea of the TMNT story cycle repeating itself, and seeing Kevin Eastman draw a couple of pages of old-school Turtles but through the filter of what is essentially urban legend is a delight. By the end, the story reaches a point i no return that seems likely to ramp up the tension and pace as the series continues. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

The Exorcism At 1600 Penn #1

May’s dialogue can be offputting at times (the phrases “chicken tendies,” “trending number one on TikTok,” and “liked by The Rock” appearing in quick succession may have some readers wanting to tap out early on), but weaves an intriguing tale of family drama against a backdrop both political and supernatural. Del Rey’s layouts, particularly over two pages, are sometimes flashy to the point of distracting from the scenes they are meant to frame. However, with Bellaire’s moody colors, her artwork makes the White House seem possessed and conveys the fracturing of a family. Otsmane-Elhaou’s lettering drives home key character moments, using irregular speech bubbles conveying crucial changes in voice (though some additional variation may have helped distinguish one vocal alteration from another). While those flaws are present, The Exorcism at Penn 1600 #1 is an impressive debut that draws readers in slowly but will likely have them fully enthralled by the final page-turn. – Jamie Lovett (Click here for full review)

Rating: 4 out of 5