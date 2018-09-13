Marvel Announces Wide Release for ‘Wolverine: The Long Night’

Fans around the world will now be able to enjoy Marvel’s first foray into the world of scripted podcasting as Wolverine: The Long Night will be made available on Stitcher across the world. The first two episodes of the 10-episode series are now available on all major podcast platforms and devices for audiences worldwide, and the remaining episodes will be released weekly. Subscribers to Stitcher Premium are able to listen to all 10 episodes now.

Per the press release, “As Marvel’s first-ever scripted podcast, the series has received critical acclaim from around the globe. Called ‘a masterclass in dramatic realism’ by the Financial Times, Wolverine: The Long Night has received universal praise for its story, sound production, voice acting, and its thrilling hybrid of mystery and the larger-scale fantasy of the Marvel Universe. The show was named as one of the ’50 Best Podcasts to Listen to Right Now’ by Time Magazine and featured in Mashable, TechCrunch, Wired, Vulture, Studio 360 and more.

“With its wide release, listeners can tune in to their favorite podcast platforms and follow Special Agents Sally Pierce and Tad Marshall as they investigate a string of mysterious deaths in Burns, Alaska. They soon find there’s more going on than meets the eye.”

Marvel brought top-tier talent into the fold for the ambitious experiment, casting Celia Keenan-Bolger and Ato Essandoh as Agents Pierce and Marshall, with Richard Armitage as Wolverine. Other members of the cast include actors Scott Adsit (30 Rock), Bob Balaban (Moonrise Kingdom), and Brian Stokes Mitchell (Mr. Robot).

The adventure was written by Ben Percy (The Dark Net, Red Moon) and directed by Brendan Baker (formerly a producer for Radiotopia’s Love & Radio).

“There are all these broken pieces that are being fitted together, and a shifting set of suspects, and every episode, you learn more and at the same time, recognize that you’ve been mistaken all along. It functions like a turnstile of mysteries,” Percy previously teased. “Because he’s been mind-wiped again and again, he doesn’t know the whole terrible truth about his life. Part of the series is him recovering those memories and despite his attempts to separate himself from society, getting drawn into a situation where frontier justice is called for.”

For more information, visit www.wolverinepodcast.com.

Listen to the first two episodes of the series now and tune in for additional episodes each week, or join Stitcher Premium to listen to all 10 episodes.

