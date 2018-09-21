‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Directors Confirm Multiple Marvel Easter Eggs

Disney fans are already gearing up for this winter’s Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet. Not only will the movie bring another chapter in the story of Ralph and Vanellope, but it also contains a lot of Easter eggs and references to other Disney and Pixar films, including appearances by every Disney Princess.

But Disney lovers aren’t the only ones that are going to love what’s in store with this movie. In its first official trailer, Ralph Breaks the Internet teased the addition of at least one or two Marvel Easter eggs, but we have now learned that they will be far from the only ones.

In the movie, Ralph and Vanellope travel into the Internet, and visit a site called Oh My Disney, which is a real Disney fan site. While there, they will come across quite a few references to both Marvel and Star Wars, since they are also under the Disney umbrella.

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to visit Disney Animation Studios to learn about the making of Ralph Breaks the Internet, and hear from the film’s directing duo, Rich Moore and Phil Johnston. During a Q&A, they were asked about potential Marvel references, aside from the flying Iron Man that was seen in the first trailer.

“A lot of the characters we wanted don’t exist anymore, they kinda vaporized,” the directors said with a laugh, obviously poking fun at the tragic events of Avengers: Infinity War. “But it’s represented pretty well, as both characters in the Oh My Disney scene and little avatars that are cosplaying like Marvel characters. So well represented in the film.”

There may not be a bunch of Avengers characters walking around and talking to Ralph throughout the movie, but it does seem as though this sequel will be chock full of fun nods, nuggets, and references for all Marvel fans to look out for.

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet is set to hit theaters on November 21st.